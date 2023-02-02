TrackMan: Jeppe Kristian Wins Round 2 of Next Golf Tour

VEDBÆK, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Closing with a pair of birdies, Jeppe Kristian of Denmark carded an 8-under 64 at Marco Simone to win Round 2 of the NEXT Golf Tour Powered by TrackMan.





Kristian topped a field of more than 500 players from 33 countries and became the second straight Dane (following Mathias Gladbjerg in Round 1) to win on the NEXT. He won $19,278 and took over the top spot on the season-long Order of Merit.

“It feels great,” Kristian said. “ I’ve been looking at the leaderboard for five days, almost every hour, just to see if anybody could beat that 8-under and nobody could, so I’m super happy.”

Kristian had an eagle to go along with four birdies and a bogey on the back nine. He beat fellow Dane Christian Jacobsen ($14,808) by a stroke. Brett Rankin of the UK and Josh Fleming of Canada tied for third ($10,188) at -6.

Each stop on the NEXT Golf Tour consists of one 18-hole individual stroke play round on a select TrackMan Virtual Golf course. The field is open to men and women, professionals and amateurs. The guaranteed minimum purse for each tournament is $100,000, and $100 from each player’s entry fee is added to the purse.

The total purse for Round 2 was $150,500. The top 30% of the field earned their entry fees back or better. The top 15 golfers netted more than $2000, including top performers in “side games,” which account for $35,000 of the payout.

Round 2 side games winners:



Aggregate Closest-to-the-Pin: Anton Guedra, Sweden (57’ 1”) — $6,000



Longest Drive (Men): Naoto Misumi, Japan (374.5 yards) — $2,000



Longest Drive (Women): Hallie Meaburn, Australia (291.7 yards) — $1,000



Birdie Streak: Josh Fleming, Canada (5) — $1,500



Most Greens in Regulation: (tie) Jakob Hanson, Sweden and Brian Dunleavy, USA (16) — $1,175/ea

“ What an exciting finish, and what an incredible performance from Jeppe,” said Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen, TrackMan co-founder and CEO. “ Congratulations to all our winners. We’re so proud of you and look forward to watching you battle down the stretch.”

Round 3 will be played at Medinah CC in TrackMan simulators worldwide February 1–12, featuring a full field and total purse of $150,600.

To learn more about the NEXT Golf Tour, including rules and entry details, visit NEXTGolfTour.com. Follow the action on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @NEXTGolfTour and #NEXTGolfTour

ABOUT TRACKMAN



Proudly based in Vedbæk, Denmark, TrackMan is the world’s leading developer of radar tracking technology for use in golf performance analysis. The iconic TrackMan 4 launch monitor — aka “the little orange box” — is trusted by elite players, coaches, equipment manufacturers and clubfitters to provide ultra-precise data on virtually every aspect of club motion and ball flight. TrackMan Range and indoor golf simulator solutions bring our tour-proven technology to the masses, featuring the best practice, virtual golf and entertainment software in the industry. Learn more at TrackMan.com.

Contacts

Questions? Please contact:



Nicholas Dailey, NEXT Marketing



nextgolftour@trackman.com.