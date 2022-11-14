TP-Link Unveils the World’s 1st Complete Wi-Fi 7 Networking Solution for Homes and Businesses

TP-Link unveils state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 7 home networking, Omada EAPs and Aginet products

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today announced the world’s first Wi-Fi 7 full home networking solution and business Wi-Fi 7 product line during their streamed launch event. TP-Link’s line features Deco Wi-Fi 7 systems, Wi-Fi 7 routers, Omada EAPs and Aginet products for ISP markets that cover all usage scenarios.

Whole Home Multi-Gig Mesh Wi-Fi: Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System

The award-winning Deco line now comes with Next-Gen Wi-Fi 7 and can provide multi-gig mesh Wi-Fi to every corner of users’ homes.

The flagship BE33000 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system – Deco BE95 delivers whole home 10G connectivity with speeds up to 33 Gbps*, composed of four frequencies, including two 6 GHz bands to improve overall performance. If desired, one of the 6 GHz bands can be used as a dedicated backhaul to provide stronger, stable signals. Equipped with 10G SFP and 10G ethernet WAN/LAN port, Deco BE95 lets users make full use of their high internet speeds up to 10 Gbps. Powerful hardware combined with 16 stream Wi-Fi 7 ensures users have the best multi-gig Wi-Fi experience possible.**

Also announced are the Deco BE85, a Wi-Fi 7 Mesh with tri-band 22 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 speeds and two 10G ports; and the Deco BE65, a Wi-Fi 7 Mesh with tri-band 11 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 speeds and four 2.5G ports.

Redefining Wi-Fi Routers: Archer Wi-Fi 7 Routers

TP-Link unveiled three Wi-Fi 7 routers, headlined by the Archer BE900, which features quad-band 24 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 speeds and an innovative touch screen. Archer BE900 adopts 12 internal antennas optimally positioned to achieve the effects of high gain, high isolation, high integration and multidirectional coverage.

Two 5 GHz bands ensure more devices enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi and the 6 GHz band provides exceptional bandwidth and congestion-free channels exclusive to users’ devices. Equipped with two 10G WAN/LAN ports, one RJ45 port and an RJ45/SFP+ combo port, the Archer BE900 provides flexible support for both fiber and copper connections

Ultra-Performance Gaming: The Archer GE800, a BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router

The Archer GE800 tri-band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router features futuristic gaming ID design and UI/UX deigns. It also delivers speeds over 18 Gbps powered by the industry leading CPU and powerful Wi-Fi chipset. Quad acceleration features for games ensure exceptional performance for the most intense gaming networks. The Archer GE800 is equipped with two 10G ports, two 2.5G ports and additional four gigabit ports to meet the needs of entertainment, gaming, 8K AR/VR and home NAS setups. The dedicated game band prioritizes users’ online games, so they no longer compete with 4K Netflix streaming.

Also unveiled are the Archer BE800, a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with up to 19 Gbps Wi-Fi, equipped with an LED screen, two 10G ports and four 2.5G ports; and the Archer BE550, another tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with speeds up to 9.3 Gbps and five 2.5G ports. Both routers will be EasyMesh-compatible.

Smart Security Enhances Wi-Fi 7 for Smart Living: HomeShield 3.0

TP-Link’s next-generation HomeShield 3.0 security software provides comprehensive advanced security features including advertisement blocker and data tracking prevention. Intrusion protection safeguards the user’s home network and applications against external attacks and eliminates vulnerabilities.

Empower Your Business: Omada Wi-Fi 7 Access points

To further address the demands of SMB and enterprise clients, TP-Link announced the Omada EAP780 and Omada EAP770 Wi-Fi 7 access points. Omada EAP780 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 access point with up to 22 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 and two 10G ports. Omada EAP770 is a tri-band Wi-Fi access point with up to 11 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 and one 10G port.

Powered by the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, newly introduced 6 GHz band, wider 320 MHz bandwidth and MLO technology, these two products deliver higher throughput, lower latency and less interference. Even in an auditorium, meeting room or hotel with numerous devices, everyone can work, enjoy games or watch high-definition videos online smoothly.

Reliable, Flexible, Connected: Aginet Products for Internet Services Providers

Aginet is TP-Link’s sub-brand dedicated to supporting Internet Service Providers (ISPs). It is committed to providing flexible products, agile and pragmatic solutions and incomparable services. TP-Link is releasing various Wi-Fi 7 product options for ISPs including standard router, mesh system, 5G router and XGS-PON to suit different customers. Product availability may vary based on region.

Product availability for US market:

Archer BE900 — BE24000 Quad-band Wi-Fi 7 router — $699.99

Deco BE85–BE22000 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System– $999.99 (2 pack)

Deco BE95 — BE33000 Quad-band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System — $1199.99 (2 pack)

The three above products will be available for pre-order on 12/31/2022 and will ship in Q1, 2023. Additional products will become available throughout Q1 and Q2 2023.

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us

* Maximum wireless signal rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage, and quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location. Use of Wi-Fi 7, and related features requires clients to also support the corresponding features to achieve the claimed performance.

** Multi-gig internet plan is required to achieve Wi-Fi speeds over 1Gbps, actual wireless performance will vary based on network environment and condition.

Contacts

Finn Partners for TP-Link



Nathan Rillo



tplink@finnpartners.com