TP-Link Unveils Next-Gen Deco Wi-Fi 6E AXE5400 Tri-Band Mesh System Offering an Ultra-Fast WiFi Experience for Only $299.99 (2-Pack)

With an unbeatable value, the Deco XE75 brings users Wi-Fi 6E performance combined with Tri-Band Mesh Technology, perfect for the majority of consumers.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today introduced the all new Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (Deco XE75) bringing the whole home mesh solution into new era of Wi-Fi 6E. With its unbeatable value at $299.99 for a 2-pack, the Deco XE75 is a Wi-Fi 6E mesh solution for the majority of consumers. TP-Link also introduced the AXE5400 Triband Wi-Fi 6E PCIe Adapter (Archer TXE75E) to take the user’s desktop beyond the boundaries of WiFi.

A True Full Performance Package

With Deco XE75, TP-Link introduces a major upgrade to WiFi home mesh solutions, bringing the ultra-fast, low latency 6GHz band performance to life. Supporting 1024-QAM and HE160, the Tri-Band Wi-Fi boosts its overall speed up to an incredible 5400 Mbps, allowing users to connect to over 200 devices. The 2-pack covers up to 5,500 sq. ft., offering seamless smart WiFi to every corner of the users’ home.

Brand New 6GHz band

Unleash the latest WiFi technologies and enjoy congestion-free networking with the 6GHz band, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6GHz band delivers a powerful dedicated backhaul to further streamline the WiFi performance of non-6E devices.

AI-Driven Mesh

The self-innovated AI-Driven Mesh technology enables Deco XE75, to learn various network environments to provide the optimal WiFi unique to users’ homes, ensuring it delivers smarter WiFi without interruption. This provides the ideal mesh WiFi unique to each user’s home and network environment.

HomeShield

Powered by HomeShield, Deco XE75 provides comprehensive network protection, robust parental controls and real-time IoT security all in one place. Whether performing real-time IoT protection, detecting cyber threats to retain privacy and keep connected devices well protected, blocking inappropriate content to maintain healthy online habits, or prioritizing bandwidth needs to get a faster networking experience, HomeShield provides users with the tools needed to fully manage their network.

Easy Setup

Deco XE75 is simple and easy to set up and use. Users may download and install the free Deco app to help control and manage their WiFi network at home or away using an iOS or Android device. The intuitive Deco app guides new users through an easy setup process to install and connect each unit.

Archer TXE75E

The Archer TXE75E reveals huge upgrades to Wi-Fi 6E, opening a greenfield spectrum to minimize the congestion and unlocking the fullest potential of your WiFi. Enjoy uninterrupted streaming on the newly opened 6GHz band, exclusively for Wi-Fi 6E devices. Powered by the latest Intel® Wi-Fi 6E chipset, Archer TXE75E ensures more reliability and less latency and makes Next-Gen WiFi technology reachable.

Pricing & Availability

The Deco AXE5400 Whole Home Triband Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (Deco XE75 2-pack) has an MSRP of $299.99 and is available at Amazon.com.



The AXE5400 Triband Wi-Fi 6E PCIe Adapter (Archer TXE75E) has an MSRP of $79.99 and is available at Amazon.com

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us, follow TP-Link on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TPLINKUS, Twitter at https://twitter.com/tplinkUS, YouTube at www.youtube.com/tplinktech, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tp-link or the TP-Link Forum at https://community.tp-link.com/us.

*Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location.

** Subscription is required for some pro features, learn more details at https://www.tp-link.com/us/homeshield/

