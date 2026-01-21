TouchTunes Names Angela Abbott Vice President of Music Licensing and Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TouchTunes has appointed Angela Abbott as Vice President of Music Licensing and Strategy. Abbott will report to General Counsel Amy Tenbrink and work closely with executive leadership to oversee the company’s music strategy, licensing, and operations.

In her new role, Abbott will lead TouchTunes’ music team and manage relationships with record labels, publishers, and performing rights organizations. She will also partner across product, sales, marketing, and engineering to support growth through music across the company’s nearly 100,000 connected devices.

“Angela brings a rare combination of licensing expertise, operational discipline, and deep cultural understanding of how music connects people,” said Tenbrink. “She will play a key role as we continue to evolve our music strategy and deepen our industry partnerships.”

Abbott brings over a decade of experience in music licensing and business affairs. She previously held senior roles at Pandora, TIDAL, and Soundstripe, where she negotiated complex licensing agreements and advised executive leadership on rights strategy and product launches. Her work includes the launch of Pandora’s on-demand subscription service and creative initiatives tied to the release of the Prince and Aaliyah catalogs to streaming.

“Music sits at the heart of the TouchTunes experience,” said Charles Goldstuck, Executive Chairman of TouchTunes. “Angela’s background across streaming, licensing, and creative partnerships makes her uniquely suited to help us deepen our industry relationships and expand the role music plays in creating meaningful, social experiences in venues around the world.”

Abbott is Global Chair of Partnerships and Development for Women in Music and a member of the Recording Academy.

About TouchTunes

TouchTunes is North America’s largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, with its connected jukeboxes featured in more than 65,000 bars, restaurants, breweries, and other social venues across North America and Europe. Following its acquisition of Arachnid’s preeminent soft-tip electronic darts business in 2024, TouchTunes’ expanded network includes over 30,000 connected BullShooter dartboards in bars and restaurants globally.

TouchTunes’ platform provides location-based digital solutions that inspire social interactions through shared experiences for millions of consumers. TouchTunes supports a highly scalable digital out-of-home activation platform that provides targeted advertising and promotional opportunities for consumer brands and features a network of over 2,500 local operators who install equipment and take responsibility for maintenance, promotion, service, and support.

TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Montreal and London. For more information, visit https://www.touchtunes.com/ or follow TouchTunes on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest company news.

