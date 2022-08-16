Total Expert Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for Fifth Consecutive Year

The award reflects the platform’s growth and success in creating meaningful financial journeys in an uncertain market

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert, the only CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced its No. 2142 ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list – a prestigious list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

This marks the fifth year in a row that Total Expert has been recognized by Inc. and follows a 277% growth in the company’s revenue over the past three years.

“To be honored a fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, even during this period of uncertainty in the market, is incredibly meaningful for our team,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “This growth demonstrates our commitment to our customers and to innovating in a way that elevates customer experience through data, insights, and action.”

The Inc. 5000 ranking is one in a series of significant company milestones over recent years. Today, Total Expert is powering marketing and revenue growth for nearly 30% of total mortgage production in the United States, including 15 of the top 25 banks and lenders. This level of growth has been instrumental in expanding Total Expert to nearly 300 employees, serving more than 175 customers.

Total Expert was also recognized as an industry disruptor and innovator in many additional awards programs, including the 2022 HousingWire Tech100, 2021 HousingWire Vanguard Award, and the 2021 MSP Business Journal Fast 50. Marked by several prestigious awards, new integration partners, team growth, and new business, Total Expert is proud to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

For more information on the Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

