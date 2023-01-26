Total Expert Helps Customers Navigate the Most Challenging Market in Decades While Powering the Customer Journey for 36% of U.S. Home Loans

2022 saw top mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions utilize Total Expert to weather market uncertainty and stay connected with customers

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert, the only CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today recaps a year marked by customer resilience during the most turbulent market in recent years. By tapping into customer insights within the platform, Total Expert customers continued to uncover opportunities and remained nimble despite ever-changing conditions. This announcement marks strong growth for Total Expert as the company debuted its Customer Intelligence solution, innovative platform integrations, and key executive leadership appointments.

In 2022, the company’s platform powered more than 2.1M mortgage loans, representing 36% of total U.S. home loan volume, and continued to demonstrate its role in supporting banks, mortgage lenders, and credit unions as they navigate the evolving home buying market challenges. In line with its growth strategy, Total Expert announced two executive leadership appointments in 2022, Chad Gaydos as President and Dan Catinella as Chief Lending Officer. Their combined expertise across modern lending and enterprise software is helping build on the company’s market leadership trajectory and plans to scale for future growth.

“Our customers are finding ways to turn turmoil into opportunity by leaning into their technology partners and navigating the most difficult time in the industry in 40 years,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “In the past 12 months, our 47,000 users leveraged Total Expert to go back to the basics, focusing on relationship building and outreach to generate business. As market uncertainty continues in 2023, banks and lenders will continue to get creative and modernize tech stacks in order to uncover growth opportunities and create customers for life.”

In 2022, Total Expert introduced its Customer Intelligence solution, providing banks and mortgage lenders the behavior and intent data they need to connect with customers at key moments of opportunity and unlock growth. Helping customers shift beyond traditional marketing tactics, more than 30M customer contacts are being monitored by Customer Intelligence, watching for moments of opportunity, such as when a prospect or customer lists their home or has their credit pulled. These insights enrich Total Expert’s comprehensive profile of every customer and enable lenders to take the right action at the right time based on each customer’s unique financial milestones.

Since its launch, Customer Intelligence has helped Total Expert customers surface and act on millions of insights. Numerous lenders–including Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC and Envoy Mortgage–have identified and nurtured leads that would have otherwise been missed, including $79M in funded loans across a sample of three customers in a three-month period. By continuously monitoring pre-existing contacts, Customer Intelligence enables lenders to reach out at precisely the right time as new opportunities are surfaced.

To further drive value, Total Expert unveiled 50+ new or enhanced platform features and integrations to increase lead conversion, volume, and retention. As the market continues to shift, the company will adapt the platform to ensure it meets the evolving needs of modern financial institutions.

Total Expert was recognized for its innovation throughout 2022 as the company was named a winner or finalist for 15 business and technology awards. Notable awards include winner of the Digital Mortgage Innovation Challenge, being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year, and securing a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Total Expert was also named a G2 leader throughout 2022 in the categories of Financial Services CRM Software and Mortgage CRM.

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information, visit totalexpert.com. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast, hosted by founder and CEO Joe Welu.

Contacts

Total Expert:

Marissa Matchey



Padilla



totalexpert@padillaco.com

612-817-9752