Total Expert Achieves Momentous Growth as Platform Helps Financial Institutions Navigate Challenging Market

The platform’s success underscores the need for personalized financial journeys in an uncertain housing market

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Total Expert, the only CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, is experiencing strong growth and industry recognition as economic uncertainty drives financial institutions to find ways to strengthen customer relationships. As the company doubles down on innovation to help banks, lenders, and credit unions navigate the current market, Total Expert is gaining momentum heading into the second half of the year with customer success at the center of its strategy.

The mortgage market has dipped considerably, and every loan application’s impact is more greatly felt across lending organizations. In order to compete, lenders need to step beyond traditional outreach efforts and lead with empathy to engage new customers and deepen existing relationships.

This need for customer insights is why Total Expert launched Customer Intelligence in early 2022, which surfaces consumer insights to provide lenders with the intent and behavior data they need to connect with consumers at key moments of opportunity. Customer Intelligence allows lenders to tap into their customer’s financial needs by approaching every potential customer with personalized offers, empathy, and understanding. Evolve Bank & Trust, Homestead Mortgage, and Luminate Bank recently joined the growing list of Total Expert customers using Customer Intelligence to engage, convert, and retain customers amidst a compressing market.

“Financial institutions must prioritize their customer experience by leveraging data-driven insights to educate and engage consumers at precisely the right time,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Homeownership continues to be a major investment in America, and now more than ever, consumers are looking to their financial advisors for reassurance and advice to help them reach their goals. If banks and lenders aren’t working toward developing lifelong relationships with customers, someone else will.”

Total Expert continues to develop integrations with industry-leading companies to help customers extract even more value from its platform. Recently announced integrations with Denim Social, Model Match, and Homebot, as well as Salesforce enhancements and beta integrations with Zapier, add extensive capabilities to the Total Expert platform. Customers can leverage automated social media, recruiting, and referral workflows to enhance customer experience, all seamlessly interwoven with Total Expert’s proven customizable customer journeys.

Total Expert customers are showing their support for the company’s innovation. G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, identified Total Expert as a leader across four categories in the Summer 2022 reports. Recognized for customer success, these rankings were achieved based on market presence and customer satisfaction of real users, which were then compared to similar products in each report category.

Along with this achievement, Total Expert has been recognized with the following awards and honors:

“Awards and recognitions are always meaningful to our team,” said Welu. “But with current market conditions, we’re celebrating something bigger: that Total Expert is in a position to grow and innovate as we continue to deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers.”

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

