Total Economic Impact Study Reveals Ivanti Neurons for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions Delivered 261% ROI

New study finds Ivanti Neurons for UEM platform delivered benefits of $2.24 million over three years, including efficiencies in threat protection, inventory management, and patch application

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study revealed a composite organization using the Ivanti Unified Endpoint Management Solutions platform experiences benefits of $2.24 million over three years verses costs of $619,000, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $1.62 million and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 261%.

Forrester Consulting interviewed Ivanti customers to assess the costs, benefits, risks, and opportunities associated with using Ivanti solutions. The firm then designed a composite organization and financial model based on those interviews to construct a framework for prospective customers to evaluate the potential financial impact of Ivanti on their organizations. Below is an overview of the quantifiable benefits that an organization can experience using the Ivanti Unified Endpoint Management Solutions over a three-year period.

ROI of 261%

Net Present Value (NPV) of $1.62 million

$2.24 million in benefits (Present Value)

Payback period of less than 6 months

Organizations face constantly evolving cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Protection against these threats has become more challenging with the Everywhere Workplace. Ivanti Neurons for UEM combines unified endpoint management with a comprehensive patch management solution to support organizations’ Zero Trust strategies across the entirety of employees’ technology experiences. Ivanti Neurons for UEM platform makes it possible for IT teams to manage devices – from Windows to macOS, iOS to Android and beyond to IoT – so employees can work securely in the Everywhere Workplace. It also proactively secures and heals devices with AI-powered automation, all from a single pane of glass.

The Forrester study found that while using the Ivanti platform, customers can save costs through:

automated onboarding and provisioning,

reclaiming unused software licenses as a result of better inventorying,

increasing security with automated patch management

increasing end-user productivity from automated self-healing, and

retiring other endpoint management tools.

Additional unqualified benefits include vendor service/support, powerful imaging capabilities, and better communication between IT operations and security teams.

One customer, a manager for infrastructure and endpoint delivery services in the food production industry, interviewed for the TEI study said, “We call Ivanti our ‘ERP of IT.’ We like to be able to plug in solutions and modules under one vendor rather than have to buy everything as its own siloed solution.”

Another customer, a government IT specialist, also interviewed for the TEI study said, “We’ve tried to use Ivanti automation as much as we can. We really like the fact that it can span multiple departments … Having that level of automation has really helped. I don’t have to do nearly as many deployments for things. We reduced the level of overhead we had to patch and maintain these devices … It’s shifted a lot of the opportunity to viewing the analytics that we have on whether we actually did patch all of them.”

“UEM is key to enabling hybrid and remote work, which has never been more critical for organizations. We are proud of how we have helped all industries deal with the increased demands on IT, amplified need for security, and complexities of today’s hybrid and remote work environments to enable people to thrive from anywhere,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “We believe this is a further validation of our vision & strategy of Ivanti Neurons Platform. We will continue to innovate and deliver even more automation and self-healing capabilities to our platform and further help organizations deliver contextual and personalized Digital Employee Experiences.”

To access a complimentary copy of the TEI study and review information and disclosures related to its findings, click here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Jenny Pfleiderer



Ivanti



Director, Corporate Communications



+1 925-878-5655



jenny.pfleiderer@ivanti.com