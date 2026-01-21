Total Economic Impact Study: JFrog Unifies and Accelerates the Secure Software Supply Chain from Code to AI

New Industry Analyst Study Shows that JFrog Delivered 282% ROI in Three Years, Reducing Risk While Accelerating Safer Software Releases for Enterprises

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the award-winning JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today released the findings of a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, which details how enterprises using the JFrog Platform for software supply chain security experienced substantial improvements in security posture, developer productivity, audit readiness, and toolchain efficiency. According to the commissioned study, a composite organization using the JFrog Platform realized a 282% return on investment, $5.4 million in total benefits over three years, and a payback period of less than six months.

“In the AI era, trusted, secure, and governed software delivery sits at the heart of every organization,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, JFrog. “As organizations expand their security efforts, relying on multiple point solutions creates alerts, overloads developers, and increases risk. JFrog’s Platform with Artifactory at its core as the system of record for all software packages, empowers app-sec and dev teams to focus on Critical Vulnerabilities - enabling trusted releases, safer development, simpler management, and strong ROI.”

The Value of a Unified Platform vs. Disparate Tools for the Enterprise

The JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform standardizes processes across DevOps, DevSecOps, and AI/MLOps teams, providing organizations with a single system of record for all software artifacts, build information, and release workflows. By consolidating these capabilities into one platform, organizations simplify their technology stack with fewer tools, fewer licenses, and reduced overhead. As a single source of truth, JFrog eliminates integration complexity, inconsistent security practices, and provides end-to-end visibility across the software development lifecycle, which improves compliance, accelerates remediation, and enhances cross-team collaboration.

“We no longer spend days chasing down vulnerabilities,” said a software supply chain manager at a telecommunications organization interviewed for the study. “JFrog gives us the visibility and automation to act within hours, not days.”

Forrester’s study also revealed that JFrog’s Platform enhanced developer autonomy and provided a more resilient software supply chain through the following ways:

Significant Tool Consolidation Savings: By standardizing on JFrog’s unified platform, organizations reduced software development tool spend by 71%.

By standardizing on JFrog’s unified platform, organizations reduced software development tool spend by 71%. Dramatic Reduction in Vulnerabilities: Organizations reduced the number of critical vulnerabilities by 65%, enabled by JFrog’s contextual analysis, curation, and shift-left security scanning.

Organizations reduced the number of critical vulnerabilities by 65%, enabled by JFrog’s contextual analysis, curation, and shift-left security scanning. Faster Vulnerability Remediation: Teams cut remediation time by 80%.

Teams cut remediation time by 80%. Faster Developer Onboarding: JFrog streamlined setup, permissions, and environment configuration, saving 38 hours per developer.

JFrog streamlined setup, permissions, and environment configuration, saving 38 hours per developer. Streamlined Audit & Compliance: While the study does not quantify audit cost savings, Forrester notes that JFrog’s automated SBOM generation, continuous scanning, and integrated policy enforcement significantly streamline audit preparation and reduce manual effort.

Forrester Consulting calculated the total economic impact through a mixture of JFrog customer interviews, best practices data, and a composite view of use cases from across different industries. For further information on the full findings of the Total Economic Impact™ of the JFrog Platform study, download the study or check out this blog.

