Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment

Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

“A disruptor at heart, Yevgeni continues to make his mark on the retail industry through his passion and determination,” says Mike Yeung, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “His commitment to our values and business has repeatedly shown how he drives innovation for the industry, our customers and ultimately shoppers. Given his deep understanding of retail, he is helping retailers to reimagine the future of the industry.”

At a time when tech companies are scaling back, Toshiba is continuing to innovate with a newly opened Innovation and Incubation Hub in Frisco, Texas. Along with its corporate headquarters, the new Frisco Innovation and Incubation hub extends the company‘s global reach of over a dozen R&D and Innovation hubs. Toshiba’s innovation includes engaging with emerging startups in the industry to provide retailers with the technology to put consumers first.

“Thanks to the trust our customers have placed in us, our Toshiba teams are working across the globe to deliver industry-recognized solutions that meet the needs of retailers today,“ says Tsirulnik. “The past three years have changed the face of retail and our customers look to us to deliver agile and resilient solutions to support the changing demands of shopping and expectations of shoppers. I’m excited to bring this future to life through new ideas and solutions that we are developing through our innovation hubs, including partnerships and our own ELERA Commerce Platform.”

Yevgeni has spent over 20 years leading, consulting, and enabling retail technologies and innovation. Before joining Toshiba, Tsirulnik was VP of Business Development and Operations at Retalix and other well-recognized retail technology providers.

