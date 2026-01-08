Toshiba Unveils Next-Generation Retail Solutions at NRF 2026, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Retailers’ Evolving Needs

New innovations help retailers across segments adapt faster, operate smarter, and deliver better shopper experiences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions will showcase a broad range of retail technology solutions for retailers across all segments in booth #3623 at NRF 2026, including innovative AI-driven software, new mobile enterprise solutions, and industry-leading point-of-sale (POS). Created for ultimate flexibility, Toshiba's modular solutions, supported by AI, computer vision, and machine learning, give retailers the flexibility to choose, customize, and scale to meet their unique business goals.

“Toshiba stands apart as the leading retail technology provider that delivers a complete portfolio of hardware, software, and services. Serving retailers across every segment, we combine our deep industry expertise with a powerful global partner ecosystem to meet the distinct needs of each retail environment,” said Rance Poehler, President and CEO of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Driven by our deep commitment to retail, we deliver flexible, future-ready solutions that empower retailers to build the technology stack that’s right for their business today and evolve with confidence for what’s next.”

Immersive Retail Experiences: Custom Solutions for Every Business

Retail is at a pivotal moment, and the path forward looks different for every retailer. Toshiba works alongside retailers and partners as a strategic collaborator to deliver practical, future-ready solutions that create lasting value across formats and markets. These solutions are made possible through the Toshiba Commerce Marketplace, a seamless, one-stop shop for scalable, cutting-edge solutions supported by Toshiba and a trusted network of industry-leading partners including Accuvia, Altaine, CBS Northstar, Intel, and Qualcomm.

Toshiba invites NRF guests to explore immersive hands-on demonstrations designed to reflect the way various retail environments actually run across different segments. Dedicated retail segment areas will showcase how Toshiba helps retailers move confidently into the future, with solutions and expert services that scale across formats while delivering meaningful impact where it matters most.

Convenience & Fuel : Speed, flexibility, and uptime define success in convenience retail. Toshiba helps retailers connect fuel, food, and essentials into seamless experiences that adapt in real time, so teams can pivot quickly, maximize every square foot, and stay ahead in a format where every second counts.

: Speed, flexibility, and define success in convenience retail. Toshiba helps retailers connect fuel, food, and essentials into seamless experiences that adapt in real time, so teams can pivot quickly, maximize every square foot, and stay ahead in a format where every second counts. Specialty : From apparel to mixed goods and everything between, Specialty retail is about transforming vision into reality and defining what sets a brand apart. Featuring the award-winning travel brand Away, the Specialty Retail area shows how associates are empowered to deliver higher-value, personalized service and gives shoppers the flexibility to engage with brands to turn everyday interactions into lasting memorable moments.

: From apparel to mixed goods and everything between, Specialty retail is about transforming vision into reality and defining what sets a brand apart. Featuring the award-winning travel brand Away, the Specialty Retail area shows how associates are empowered to deliver higher-value, personalized service and gives shoppers the flexibility to engage with brands to turn everyday interactions into lasting memorable moments. Hospitality & Entertainment : Every detail and stage of service shapes the guest experience from the first interaction to the final farewell. When operations feel seamless, teams can focus on delivering great experiences that build lasting impressions and turn every touchpoint into a moment guests remember long after they leave.

: Every detail and stage of service shapes the guest experience from the first interaction to the final farewell. When operations feel seamless, teams can focus on delivering great experiences that build lasting impressions and turn every touchpoint into a moment guests remember long after they leave. Grocery & General Merchandise: In an industry that is defined by scale and speed, each shopping experience is a chance to deliver value and build trust as shoppers seek convenience and quality across digital and physical touchpoints. Unified, value-driven Grocery and General Merchandise experiences turn everyday trips into loyalty and sustainable growth.

The future of retail won’t look the same for every business, and the Toshiba booth offers a starting place for retailers to explore what’s possible. From everyday efficiency to standout shopper experiences, NRF guests can experience how innovation, flexibility, and partnership come together to help retailers adapt faster, serve shoppers better, and move forward with purpose.

Industry Experts for Top Retail Trends

Toshiba experts will be available to provide detailed insights on key retail and technology trends. Proud to be selected as top retail and AI leaders, Toshiba experts are members of RETHINK Retail’s Top Retail Experts, RETHINK Retail’s Top AI Leaders, and the Forbes Technology Council, bringing unmatched expertise and practical knowledge to the conversation. Meetings with industry experts at NRF can be scheduled here.

Global Market Impact and Recognitions

Toshiba is honored to be recognized as a premier leader in innovation and retail technology by analysts and organizations. Recent recognitions and awards include:

2026 VIP Awards Finalists: Retailer's Favorite – Partner of the Year – Best Commerce Multi-Vendor Platform

Fast Company, Next Big Things in Tech 2025: Foundational AI Winner

RBR Data: #1 for worldwide share of EPOS installations and top ranking for self-checkout installations

2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards Winner: Commerce Experience Management Platform of the Year

2025 Pinnacle Award, Marketing & Communications Platinum Winner: Thought Leadership Program

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

