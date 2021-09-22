Toshiba Releases 40V/2.0A Stepping Motor Driver with Resistorless Current Sensing

– Reduces External Components and Contributes to Space-Saving Circuit Boards





TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added “TB67S539FTG” to its lineup of stepping motor driver IC series that support constant current control, for office automation, commercial and industrial equipment. The new driver carries out constant current motor control without a current sense resistor.

TB67S539FTG incorporates Toshiba’s latest DMOSFET device[1], which allows it to realize a motor output voltage rating of 40V and a motor output current rating of 2.0A[2]. Use of a current detector for constant current motor control eliminates the need for an external current sense resistor. The H-bridge circuit for motor control has an Nch/Nch configuration, and a built-in charge pump circuit for output stage control. In addition, the new driver does not require the external capacitor that is generally used to drive the gates on the H-bridge, because it is incorporated in the product. This helps saving the space on printed circuit boards.

TB67S539FTG supports 4.5V to 34V motor drive power supplies, and can be used for applications driven by 24V, and in applications with 12V drivers, including surveillance cameras and projectors.

TB67S539FTG adopts a compact QFN32 package to reduce heat dissipation during use. Low On-resistance (upper + lower) between the output transistor drain and source, 0.8Ω (typ.), reduces heat generation.

Notes:



[1] As of September 2021.



[2] Actual driven motor current depends on the use environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.

Applications



– Office automation, commercial and industrial equipment

Features



– No need for a current sense resistor



– No need for an external capacitor for the charge pump circuit



– Low power consumption in sleep mode: I M1 =1μA (max) @sleep mode

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @T a =25°C) Part number TB67S539FTG Operating ranges Motor power supply V M (V) @T a =-20 to 85°C 4.5 to 34 Absolute maximum ratings Motor output voltage V OUT (V) 40 Motor output current I OUT (A) 2.0 Supported motors Bipolar stepping motor Output transistor between drain and source On resistance (upper + lower) R ON(D-S) typ. (Ω) @V M =24V, T j =25°C, I OUT =2.0A 0.8 Power consumption I M1 max (μA) @sleep mode 1 Safety function Over-current detection, thermal shutdown, under voltage lockout Package Name QFN32 Size (mm) 5.0×5.0 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online

Follow the links below for more on the new product.



TB67S539FTG

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s motor driver ICs.



Motor Driver ICs

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:



TB67S539FTG



Buy Online

Customer Inquiries:



https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation



Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.



The company’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.



Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Chiaki Nagasawa



Digital Marketing Department



Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation



Tel: +81-3-3457-4963



semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp