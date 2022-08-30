Toshiba Launches its 3rd Generation SiC MOSFETs that Contribute to the Higher Efficiency of Industrial Equipment

– The lineup covers 1200V and 650V products –

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched new power devices, the “TWxxNxxxC series,” its 3rd generation silicon carbide(SiC) MOSFETs[1][2] that deliver low on-resistance and significantly reduced switching loss. Ten products, five 1200V and five 650V products, have started shipping today.





The new products reduce on-resistance per unit area (R DS(ON) A) by about 43%[3], allowing the drain-source on-resistance * gate-drain charge (R DS(ON) *Q gd ), an important index that represents the relationship between conduction loss and switching loss, to be lowered by about 80%[4]. This cuts the switching loss by about 20%[5], and lowers both on-resistance and switching loss. The new products contribute to higher equipment efficiency.

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of power devices and to enhance its production facilities, and aims to realize a carbon-free economy by providing high-performance power devices that are easy to use.

Notes:



[1] Toshiba has developed a device structure that reduces on-resistance per unit area (R DS(ON) A) by using a structure with built-in schottky barrier diode developed for the 2nd generation SiC MOSFETs, and also reduces feedback capacitance in the JFET region.



[2] MOSFET: metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor



[3] Comparison of the new 1200V SiC MOSFETs when R DS(ON) A is set to 1 in the 2nd generation SiC MOSFETs. Toshiba survey.



[4] Comparison of the new 1200V SiC MOSFETs when R DS(ON) *Q gd is set to 1 in the 2nd generation SiC MOSFETs. Toshiba survey.



[5] Comparison of the new 1200V SiC MOSFETs and the 2nd generation SiC MOSFETs. Toshiba survey.

Applications



・Switching power supplies (servers, data center, communications equipment, etc.)



・EV charging stations



・Photovoltaic inverters



・Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)

Features



・Low on-resistance per unit area (R DS(ON) A)



・Low drain-source on-resistance * gate-drain charge (R DS(ON) *Q gd )



・Low diode forward voltage: V DSF = -1.35V (typ.) @V GS = -5V

Follow the links below for more on the new products.



1200 Products



TW015N120C

TW030N120C

TW045N120C

TW060N120C

TW140N120C

650 Products



TW015N65C

TW027N65C

TW048N65C

TW083N65C

TW107N65C

Follow the links below for more on Toshiba SiC MOSFETs.



SiC Power Devices

SiC MOSFETs

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:

1200 Products

TW015N120C



TW030N120C



TW045N120C



TW060N120C



TW140N120C



650V Products

TW015N65C



TW027N65C



TW048N65C



TW083N65C



TW107N65C



