Torq Achieves 800% Revenue Growth and 10x Customer Growth Across 2022, and 1,000,000+ Daily Security Automations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Torq, the security automation leader, today announced 800% revenue growth and 10X customer growth in its second year of operation in 2022, and hitting the milestone of 1,000,000+ daily security automations. Torq also announced the Torq Advisory Board featuring global cybersecurity visionaries, and the appointment of Paulo Veloso, Vice President of Sales, Americas. Recently, Torq has also released critical industry-leading capabilities with the introduction of Parallel Execution and Torq Insights. In addition, Torq won myriad accolades across 2022, including being named to Forbes Israel’s Next Billion Dollar Startups list and being recognized as Global InfoSec Cybersecurity’s Startup of the Year.

“Torq moved from strength to strength in 2022 through critical new innovations and customer programs that precisely map to the expanding attack surface and the increasing necessity of maximizing the value of existing security stacks in this challenging economic environment,” said Ofer Smadari, CEO and co-founder, Torq. “Torq is truly transforming security automation for the better by enabling the broadest range of employees to take advantage of and play a key role in achieving optimal security postures.”

Major Customer Momentum

In 2022, Torq’s customer base expanded to include Agoda, Armis, Chipotle, Fiverr, HashiCorp, IronSource, Lemonade, Riskified, and Wiz, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, fashion, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies. This growth reflects significant enterprise traction across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Torq Users Surpasses 1,000,000 Daily Security Automations

Torq users are now executing more than 1,000,000 daily security automations with its platform – a major milestone that underlines its customer velocity. The exponentially-expanding usage of Torq also reflects how its security automation approach uniquely enables teams of any size to quickly create, deploy, and iterate on automated responses to unpredictable security events.

Torq Advisory Board

Torq announced the formation of the Torq Advisory Board, a group of some of the world’s most respected cybersecurity professionals. The board is helping guide the company as it further expands its security automation offerings and capabilities, serves more and more global enterprises, and continues to integrate the majority of cybersecurity systems into its platform.

Members of the Torq Advisory Board include:

Jason Chan, Former VP of Information Security, Netflix

Talha Tariq, CISO, HashiCorp

Yaron Slutzky, CISO, Agoda

Bill McKinley, CISO, SigFig and former Head of Information Security at The New York Times

New Sales Leadership

Paulo Veloso, Vice President of Sales, Americas, is Torq’s latest executive team addition. Prior to Torq, Veloso led America Sales at Splunk, helmed strategic accounts for HP Enterprise, was responsible for LATAM sales at Thales E-Security, and served as executive Sales manager at Cipher. Veloso is focused on expanding Torq’s Americas customer and prospect bases, with an emphasis on enterprise deployments.

Torq Insights Drives Industry-Leading Analytics

In late 2022, Torq delivered its latest platform innovation with Torq Insights, a comprehensive reporting and analytics overlay that provides the operational data needed to consistently manage, monitor, and iteratively evolve the security automation stack, to ensure it’s providing maximum protection while driving optimal efficiency.

“Torq Insights shows me how actively my team is using the platform to improve our overall security posture and makes everyone’s lives easier and more productive,” said Phillip Tarrant, SOC Technical Manager, CompuQuip. “It allows me to see my teammates’ progress with Torq by showing the value they’re getting out of it. The ‘total runs’ analytics capability is huge. It’s amazing to see that Torq is handling 80,000+ runs a week for CompuQuip without a single hiccup.”

Torq Delivers on the Promise of Parallel Execution

Torq’s recently-introduced Parallel Execution capability is a significant evolution for no-code security automation that enables users to instantly create multiple branches within an automatic workflow, and handle each concurrently before seamlessly merging back into a single flow. While some SOAR platforms claim to support parallel processing, these solutions require massive engineering efforts to deploy.

Torq now offers true no-code parallel computing, to provide easier workflow design, adaptable iterating, and more powerful execution, which security teams have long asked for. Now, teams can focus on actual security responses without sacrificing precious time and resources to develop the workflows that deliver them.

New Tel Aviv Office Presence

In 2022, Torq opened a three-floor, state-of-the-art office in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel. The office is designed to expand as Torq’s staff and operations continue scaling during the next several years. It includes a customer visitor center, comprehensive R&D facilities, and extensive collaborative environments designed to harness and channel the company’s collective energy as it solves critical customer security challenges.

Torq Racks Up Industry Awards

Torq is proud to have won many prestigious awards across 2022, including being named one of the top-10 most innovative startup companies by the RSA Conference; the Cybersecurity Excellence gold award for No-Code Security Automation; the BIG Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Incident Response; Duns 100 Best Start-Up Companies to Work for Over 100 Employees Award; and Global Infosec’s Cybersecurity Startup of the Year award. Torq was also named to Forbes Israel’s Next Billion Dollar Startups list and Qumra Capital’s Tomorrow’s Growth Companies list.

About Torq

Torq is the cybersecurity force multiplier. Its comprehensive security automation platform unifies and automates the entire security stack to deliver unparalleled protection and productivity. Torq drives maximum value and efficiency from existing security investments. It supercharges security teams with powerful, easy-to-use no-code workflows that reduce manual tasks and integrate low-code and full-code tools, freeing security professionals from Fortune 100 Enterprises to cutting-edge startups to focus on higher-value strategic activities.

