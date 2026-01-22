Toptal Announces the Acquisition of No Single Individual

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toptal, the world’s largest fully remote workforce, recently announced the acquisition of NSI (No Single Individual) and the NSI brand. NSI is a best-in-class talent platform that connects organizations with rigorously vetted independent experts in advertising, marketing, branding, and social media. Widely known in the advertising industry, NSI supports and advises agencies of all sizes through flexible engagement models, enabling firms to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of creative and strategic excellence.

This acquisition strengthens Toptal’s position as a global leader in talent and consulting services while expanding its ability to serve clients worldwide with specialized advertising, branding, creative, and marketing expertise. Like Toptal, NSI offers end-to-end professional services and applies rigorous vetting standards that emphasize advanced functional expertise and in-depth experience within advertising, brand, and marketing agencies. Clients, ranging from top holding companies to innovative independent agencies, were notified of the transaction and have shared positive feedback, highlighting a clear strategic fit. Key members of the NSI leadership team will also transition to Toptal to ensure continuity and a seamless transition.

“We’re proud to strengthen and extend our talent and professional services capabilities through the addition of NSI,” said Taso Du Val, CEO of Toptal. “With this acquisition, we’re making a deliberate investment in our advertising, marketing, and brand capabilities to serve agencies and organizations that demand the best.”

“With Toptal’s scale and global network, we are now even better positioned to support advertising agencies of all sizes and brand marketers with exceptional talent across in-demand areas of expertise,” said Christine Olivas, Founder and CEO of NSI, now Practice Director of Advertising and Brand Marketing for Toptal. “Becoming a part of Toptal’s global network furthers our objective of empowering agencies and organizations to scale profitably, while producing branding, advertising campaigns, and creative work that drive results and industry recognition.”

Toptal’s extensive, curated global talent network spans technology, design, finance, marketing, sales, and strategic consulting, emphasizing flexibility and agility in delivering comprehensive solutions. Known for its rigorous vetting process, Toptal stands out for the quality of its talent, extending from freelance to full-spectrum, end-to-end solutions.

