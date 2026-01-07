Toptal Announces the Acquisition of Graphite

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toptal, the world’s largest fully remote workforce, recently announced the acquisition of Graphite and the Graphite brand. Graphite is an on-demand talent platform of more than 12,000 rigorously vetted independent experts, consultants, and executives across finance, accounting, corporate strategy, marketing, and more.

This strategic move demonstrates Toptal’s commitment to strengthening its position as the world leader in talent and consulting services and enhancing its capabilities to serve clients worldwide. The acquisition also enhances the Toptal Talent Network with access to Graphite’s high-caliber community of independent professionals, broadening Toptal’s talent capabilities and further enabling clients to build cross-functional teams that support transformation and growth.

Like Toptal, Graphite is known for its thorough vetting standards that emphasize advanced functional expertise, industry experience, and prior training at leading global consulting firms. Clients, which range from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups across retail, healthcare, energy, and other sectors, have been informed of the acquisition and have responded positively, reflecting the strong alignment between the two organizations. Teams are working closely to ensure a seamless transition.

“The addition of Graphite meaningfully expands the breadth and depth of expertise we deliver to our clients, advancing Toptal’s position as a trusted provider of world-class talent and consulting solutions worldwide,” said Taso Du Val, CEO of Toptal.

“We are excited to be part of Toptal,” said Vikram Ashok, Founder and CEO of Graphite. “Joining Toptal strengthens our ability to deliver impact at scale and raises the standard for how exceptional talent connects with leading organizations.”

Toptal’s extensive, curated global talent network spans technology, design, finance, marketing, sales, and strategic consulting, emphasizing flexibility and agility in delivering comprehensive solutions. Known for its rigorous vetting process, Toptal stands out for the quality of its talent, extending from freelance to full-spectrum, end-to-end solutions.

