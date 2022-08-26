Tops Friendly Markets Expands Gift Card Offerings with Online Gift Card Mall

Powered by Blackhawk Network, Tops customers can now shop for a variety of gift cards in the Tops Friendly Markets online experience

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heading into another busy holiday season, Tops Friendly Markets is announcing the launch of its new online gift card mall. Powered by global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network, Tops’ gift card program provides shoppers with a seamless ecommerce experience that delivers a customized and tailored gift card experience online and in stores.

Featuring more than 250 different gift card options in a variety of categories including dining, entertainment, retail and its own proprietary Tops gift card, the Tops Friendly Market gift card mall gives customers a comprehensive shopping experience for gift cards, delivered digitally.

“The ability to offer a superior online gift card experience for our customers is a key part of Tops’ growth strategy in online retail,” said Diane Colgan, SVP, Tops Friendly Markets. “Blackhawk Network has been a long-time trusted partner in our efforts to offer a dynamic, comprehensive gift card strategy.”

According to recent Blackhawk Network sales data, merchant online gift card programs have seen high double-digit growth over the last two years. As consumers continue the slow return to some pre-pandemic behaviors, interest in digital gifting options has remained high.

“With online retail on the rise, especially with grocers, the addition of Tops’ new ecommerce gift card mall will continue to be an important expansion of their online retail offerings,” said Steve Dekker, managing director, Americas, Blackhawk Network. “Tops Friendly Market has been a fantastic, long-standing partner to Blackhawk Network and leader in the retail space, and we’re proud to support their continued success.”

This move represents an expansion of Tops’ partnership with Blackhawk Network, which also includes management of Tops’ own gift cards both in-store and online. Tops and Blackhawk have partnered to launch Tops’ first- and third-party gift card programs to expand the brand’s gift card offerings and reach.

To learn more about Tops’ online gift card program, visit https://topsmarkets.giftcard.com/

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Tops Friendly Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 150 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

Contacts

Courtney Brunkow



courtney@fletchergroupllc.com