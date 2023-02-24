Topcon earns Great Place to Work Certification

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GreatPlaceToWork—Topcon Positioning Systems has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the U.S. for 2023. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Topcon, with an overall score 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Whether it’s the home office in Livermore, California, our facility in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, or our Topcon Solutions Stores throughout North America, employee experience is a top priority for us,” said Tim Weyland, senior vice president of global human resources, Topcon. “We focus on cultivating a positive work culture, and continually strive to make sure that our team has the opportunities they need to learn and grow as professionals. This recognition is a sign that we are on the right path.”

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon provides construction, surveying, engineering and agriculture professionals with the advantages and know-how to be at the forefront of technological innovation to maximize efficiency. Its vision to improve productivity and workflow to meet global demand for sustainable agriculture and infrastructure is supported by a worldwide employee base and extensive dealer network.

“At Topcon there are many available career paths,” Weyland continued. “Engineering, quality control, compliance analysts, manufacturing, operations, information technology, logistics, professional services, technicians, supply chain managers, marketing professionals — from the warehouse floor all the way to the executive offices. There really is opportunity here for everyone, and we hope that people who are interested in a career with Topcon will see this designation, and that will get them one step closer to being a part of our team.”

For more information on Great Place to Work, and the metrics behind Topcon’s certification, visit www.greatplacetowork.com. For more information on careers available at Topcon, visit www.topconpositioning.com/careers.

