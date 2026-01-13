Top Human Resource Practitioners Join Speaker Lineup at the Only Conference for Applied AI, Sharing Best AI Practices and Lessons Learned

IAMPHENOM 2026 Second Wave of Announced Speakers Adds Esteemed Industry Experts from Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation, Financial Services and Tech

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRTech--Phenom, the leader in Applied AI that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain talent longer, today announced the newest addition to its speaker lineup for IAMPHENOM 2026, the only human resources conference for mastering applied AI and automation. The three-day event, which will welcome more than 3,000 attendees, takes place March 10-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

This second wave of speakers brings accomplished practitioners from healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, financial services and tech who are implementing AI agents, building skills-based talent frameworks, navigating AI governance, and integrating technology across their HR operations.

Sessions will explore how organizations are applying AI to create authentic candidate experiences, accelerating hiring and onboarding with automation, personalizing employee growth through skills, and ethically managing governance and compliance. Attendees will gain actionable insights into maturity models, adoption strategies and the technical configurations that enable scaled success.

IAMPHENOM’s All-Star Speaker Lineup

In addition to the previously announced speakers, new additions include:

Sherri Hamilton, Marketing Analyst Consultant at Baylor Scott & White Health

Stacy Wells, Talent Acquisition Program Advisor at Baylor Scott & White Health

Ben Enegren, Talent Acquisition Data & Project Analyst at Cincinnati Children’s

Brandon Sandlin, Talent Acquisition Senior Specialist at Cincinnati Children's

Brandon Shepherd, Sr. HR Manager at Clemens Food Group

Ellen Page, Director, Talent Acquisition at Franciscan Health

Michael Bell, Talent Acquisition Manager at Giant Eagle

Rachel Duran, Head of Global Employer Brand & Recruitment Marketing at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Arina Barss, Program Manager, Talent Acquisition Excellence at Manulife | John Hancock

Alicia Garbarino, AVP, Global Talent Acquisition Excellence at Manulife | John Hancock

Antonio Howard, SVP, HR Technology Manager at Regions Bank

Sami Adnan, Recruiting Technology Solutions Architect at Royal Bank of Canada

Joanna Ferrara, Manager, Talent Acquisition, Recruitment Marketing at Southwest Airlines

Amy Ritter, VP of Talent Acquisition at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kyley Eng, Director of Talent Acquisition Enablement at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Jessica Lascola Ross, Sr. Manager, Talent Acquisition Processes & Experience at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ray Tavares, EVP, Head of Human Capital Solutions & Experience at Truist

Natalie Harper, Manager, Talent Acquisition at UAB Medicine

Bobbi Hicks, Director, Talent Acquisition at University of Maryland Medical System

Nicki Tafolla, Group Manager, Talent Acquisition at Whataburger

“What sets these speakers apart is their willingness to share what’s working and what’s not when it comes to AI and automation in HR,” said Danielle Dibner, Executive Director, Global Customer Value at Phenom. “You’ll hear about the trade-offs they faced, the roadblocks they hit, and the specific approaches that helped them achieve meaningful outcomes with Applied AI.”

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Register before January 31 and save 40% with early bird pricing. Visit iamphenom.com to register and explore the agenda, speakers and other details.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company with the only AI infrastructure built specifically for HR. Powered by Engines that harmonize data, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that hyper-personalizes experiences, Agents that work alongside teams, Phenom’s platform uses industry and business context to automate workflows, eliminate busywork, and enhance every experience while remaining compliant. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, no other company is as dedicated to helping organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

