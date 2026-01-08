Top 5 Global Robotics Trends 2026 – International Federation of Robotics Reports

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IEEE--The International Federation of Robotics reports on the top 5 trends for the robotics industry for 2026.

1 – AI & Autonomy in Robotics

Robots that use artificial intelligence to work independently are becoming more common. Different types of AI drive this trend: Analytical AI helps to process large datasets, detect patterns, and provides actionable insights. This enables them to autonomously anticipate failures before they occur in smart factories or path planning and resource allocation in logistics for example.

Generative AI, on the other hand, marks a shift from rule-based automation to intelligent, self-evolving systems. GenAI creates new outputs and enables robots to learn new tasks autonomously and generate training data through simulation.

Agentic AI combines analytical AI for structured decision-making, and generative AI for adaptability. The hybrid approach aims to make modern robotics capable of working independently in complex, real-world environments.

2 – Robots: IT Meets OT

Demand for versatile robots is accelerating. This directly reflects a market push toward a convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT). The merge of IT's data-processing power and OT's physical control capabilities enhance robotics versatility through real-time data exchange, automation, and advanced analytics.

3 – Humanoids to Prove Reliability and Efficiency

The field of humanoid robotics is expanding rapidly. Humanoid robots for industrial use are seen as a promising technology where flexibility is required, typically in environments designed for humans. Pioneered by the automotive industry, applications in warehousing and manufacturing are coming into focus worldwide.

4 – Safety and Security

As robots increasingly operate alongside humans in factories and service settings, ensuring they operate safely is not just important, it’s essential for the robotics industry. The AI-driven autonomy fundamentally changes the safety landscape, which makes testing, validation, and human oversight more complex—but also more necessary. Robotic systems need to be designed and certified in line with ISO safety standards and clearly defined liability frameworks.

5 – Robots as Allies in Tackling Labor Gaps

Employers around the world are facing labor shortages. These unfilled jobs leave existing staff covering extra shifts, with rising stress and fatigue across all sectors. A key strategy for addressing this issue is to adopt robotics and automation.

Full text press release at: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases

About IFR

www.ifr.org

International Federation of Robotics

PRESS OFFICER

Carsten Heer

Phone: +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

E-Mail: press@ifr.org