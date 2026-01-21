Tomorrow Health Launches Horizon Suite to Streamline Ordering, Routing and Fulfillment of Critical Durable Medical Equipment for Home-Based Care

AI Solutions Enable Providers to Submit Complete Orders in less than 60 seconds, Reduce Suppliers’ Costs by 33%+ and Start 97% of Patients' Care on Time

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Tomorrow Health, the leading home-based healthcare platform, demonstrated momentum of its AI strategy and solutions to address the long-standing pain point in home-based care: getting patients the life-saving equipment and supplies to safely heal at home. Following successful initial customer engagements, the company announced general availability of its Horizon Suite, which includes AI Ordering, AI Fax Intake, and the Tomorrow Health Expert Assistant (THEA). These agentic AI solutions embed intelligence and analytics across provider, supplier, and payor workflows to accelerate the prescription to fulfillment process, adding greater transparency at lower costs for all stakeholders.

The Durable Medical Equipment (DME) ecosystem is navigating a dynamic regulatory landscape catalyzed by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement of a new competitive bidding process and strong encouragement towards systemic interoperability, with timelines for implementation in 2026. Similarly, health plans continue to seek value-based care solutions in DME which encourage suppliers to provide higher quality care delivery at increasingly lower unit costs. Suppliers’ adaptability to the changing market environment is challenged by the reality that current operations are largely manual and offline – nearly 80% of all DME orders are submitted manually, even when originating from electronic health record systems, and orders often are missing or have incorrect information, creating order backlog and delaying patient care. In this environment, adoption of agentic AI solutions to bolster growth and efficiency has become a critical priority for suppliers.

“The home is becoming the most important clinical setting in healthcare, yet the infrastructure that connects providers, suppliers, and health plans has remained fragmented and largely manual. Horizon changes that,” said Vijay Kedar, Co-Founder and CEO of Tomorrow Health. “By embedding AI agents directly into the ordering, authorization, routing, and fulfillment workflow, we're creating an intelligent operating system for home-based care. Health systems gain a unified front door, suppliers see meaningful margin expansion, and health plans finally get real visibility and control over a historically unmanaged spend category.”

The Horizon Suite seamlessly integrates with provider EHRs and supplier technology stacks to deliver a high-quality, accurate and reliable patient experience. The suite benefits the entire DME ecosystem and includes:

Providers: AI Order Intake empowers providers to order with unprecedented speed and accuracy. By dragging and dropping patient files from an EMR into the platform, proprietary AI tools parse the files to auto-answer 40 to 50 complex insurance questions and recommend optimal products and suppliers. This automation reduces a process that historically took 90 minutes to under 60 seconds, generating orders that are 95% clean and compliant upon submission.

empowers providers to order with unprecedented speed and accuracy. By dragging and dropping patient files from an EMR into the platform, proprietary AI tools parse the files to auto-answer 40 to 50 complex insurance questions and recommend optimal products and suppliers. This automation reduces a process that historically took 90 minutes to under 60 seconds, generating orders that are 95% clean and compliant upon submission. Providers: AI Fax Intake turns faxed documents into clean digital orders automatically and serves as a critical bridge between legacy workflows and digital compliance. The solution uses computer vision and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to instantly translate hard copy to digital, while in tandem leveraging AI to automatically identify missing information or provider requests. This allows providers to "fax as usual" while benefitting from the accuracy of digital order processing.

turns faxed documents into clean digital orders automatically and serves as a critical bridge between legacy workflows and digital compliance. The solution uses computer vision and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to instantly translate hard copy to digital, while in tandem leveraging AI to automatically identify missing information or provider requests. This allows providers to "fax as usual" while benefitting from the accuracy of digital order processing. Suppliers: THEA is an agentic AI solution for suppliers that handles common order inquiries automatically and routes nuanced issues to experts for improved speed and service. The technology reduces manual work by 25% across IVR, portal comments and SMS channels and addresses 60% of inbound calls. Coupled with AI-enabled order management, THEA delivers more than 33% supplier OpEx reductions.

is an agentic AI solution for suppliers that handles common order inquiries automatically and routes nuanced issues to experts for improved speed and service. The technology reduces manual work by 25% across IVR, portal comments and SMS channels and addresses 60% of inbound calls. Coupled with AI-enabled order management, THEA delivers more than 33% supplier OpEx reductions. Payors: AI Benefit Management unlocks unprecedented visibility and control over network delivery and spend for health plans. Managing over $100 million in DME spend across more than 100,000 types of products and supplies, the platform leverages advanced data analytics and automated referral management processes to drive cost savings and quality improvement for health plans.

“The difference between before Tomorrow Health and after is night and day,” said Leigh-Ann Scolaro, Specialty Liaison, Central Refill at Cambridge Health Alliance, a Massachusetts-based health system using Tomorrow Health. “We have optimized our workflows by at least 50% because everything we need for ordering, approving and tracking has been moved from disparate spreadsheets to a single dashboard with Horizon. What previously took four to six weeks to get a walker delivered to a patient now takes two days, and our patients are so appreciative.”

“Since using Tomorrow Health, we’ve never been dinged on the documentation qualifications of the orders we receive,” said Robert Robinson, Managing Partner of Gaboro Medical Supply, a Pennsylvania-based DME supplier using Tomorrow Health. “We’ve increased the volume, speed and efficiency of our intake process by integrating Tomorrow Health with Brightree.”

Beyond the automation of manual tasks for each stakeholder, Horizon applications enable significantly improved efficiency and quality at a system-wide level. Tomorrow Health successfully completed a roll-out of the Horizon Suite with longtime partner Geisinger Health Plan (GHP), a leading insurer in Pennsylvania. Since 2021, GHP has leveraged Tomorrow Health to coordinate home-based care for its 550,000 members, 5,000+ referring providers and 180+ DME suppliers. Leveraging Tomorrow Health’s frontier ordering capabilities has saved frontline clinicians at Geisinger Clinical Enterprise over 50,000 hours, while enabling patients to receive critical medical equipment faster and with greater transparency.

“Tomorrow Health’s technology is a core part of how we deliver care across the Geisinger system. Their platform has improved how our clinicians order and coordinate home-based services and reduced administrative burden for our teams. This partnership helps ensure our members have access to high-quality clinical services in their home when needed,” said Dr. John Bulger, Chief Medical Officer, Geisinger Health Plan.

“From day one, our mission at Tomorrow Health has been to restore the home as a patient’s primary place of care. Delivering reliable home-based care requires a smarter way for providers to get the right equipment to the right patient at the right time, without delays or friction. Powered by AI, Horizon allows us to deliver on that promise at scale,” continued Kedar.

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional care for patients in the place they want to be most – home. The company connects providers, health plans and home-based care suppliers through a single platform that streamlines how care is ordered, delivered and coordinated. Tomorrow leverages AI to automate complex administrative workflows to enable unprecedented efficiency and quality, resulting in higher-value patient care at home.

Tomorrow Health is the leading home-based care platform and is partnered with health plans and health systems, with a national network of home–based care suppliers. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures. Visit tomorrowhealth.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Yang

tiffany@tomorrowhealth.com