Home Business Wire TOMORROW | Consumer Cellular to Announce Major Oklahoma City Investment
Business Wire

TOMORROW | Consumer Cellular to Announce Major Oklahoma City Investment

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Top rated wireless carrier Consumer Cellular will announce a major investment in Oklahoma City, tomorrow, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, 73105.

Making the announcement will be Consumer Cellular CEO Ed Evans and CEO Roy Williams and OESC Director Shelley Zumwalt.

WHO:

 

Consumer Cellular CEO Ed Evans and CEO Roy Williams and OESC Director Shelley Zumwalt.

 

WHAT:

 

Scottsdale, Arizona based, and leading wireless company, Consumer Cellular to announce major investment in Oklahoma City

 

WHERE:

 

Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, 73105

 

WHEN:

 

TOMORROW, Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

 

Contacts

Alex Gerszewski, director of corporate communications

Email | alex.gerszewski@consumercellular.com
Cell | (623) 999-2143

Articoli correlati

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society Of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
Data Highlight Strong Anti-Tumor Activity Across Multiple Tumor Models and Combination Potential with Other Agents On Track to Submit Investigational...
Continua a leggere

AwareGO Announces the Release of Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise

Business Wire Business Wire -
AwareGO’s Comprehensive and Innovative Tool Helps Companies Measure and Track Employees’ Cybersecurity Knowledge and Behavior SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HumanRisk--Human cyber risk...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Headline of release should read: Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A round (instead of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society...

Business Wire