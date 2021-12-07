TOMORROW | Consumer Cellular to Announce Major Oklahoma City Investment

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Top rated wireless carrier Consumer Cellular will announce a major investment in Oklahoma City, tomorrow, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, 73105.

Making the announcement will be Consumer Cellular CEO Ed Evans and CEO Roy Williams and OESC Director Shelley Zumwalt.

