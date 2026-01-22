Tom Niehaus Appointed as CEO of CTG, a Cegeka Group Company

Driving Greater Client Value Through Local Agility and U.S. Growth

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTG, a Cegeka Group company (the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation and IT solutions and the Cegeka brand for business in the United States, today announced the appointment of Tom Niehaus as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

This leadership appointment reflects the Cegeka Group’s ongoing global transformation and unwavering focus on putting clients first. As part of its 2026 strategic plan, Cegeka has implemented organizational changes to empower regional leadership, bring decision making closer to clients, and accelerate value creation through greater local autonomy and agility.

“ Expanding our presence and impact in the U.S. is a core pillar of Cegeka’s global growth strategy,” said Bart Watteeuw, CEO AI, Cegeka Group. “ Appointing Tom as CEO of CTG underscores our commitment to scaling with purpose by combining deep local leadership with the power of our global organization. Tom’s track record, client focus, and people-first mindset make him the right leader to accelerate CTG’s next phase of growth.”

Niehaus brings more than 40 years of IT leadership experience to the role, including nearly 25 years with CTG. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of the Americas and as a member of the Cegeka Executive Leadership Team, where he helped shape both regional and global strategy. He will continue to serve as an active member of the Cegeka Executive Leadership Team in his new capacity.

“ CTG has a strong legacy, an exceptional team, and an enormous opportunity ahead,” said Niehaus. “ By combining our deep market expertise in the U.S. with the scale and capabilities of the Cegeka Group, we are positioned to grow faster, innovate more, and deliver even greater value to our clients. We will stay relentlessly focused on client outcomes and make decisions grounded in real market needs. I’m excited to lead this next chapter, focused on empowering our people and building long-term partnerships with our clients.”

Under Niehaus’s leadership, CTG will continue to expand its presence in key industries, including healthcare, where the company anticipates significant growth in 2026. With access to Cegeka’s global network of more than 10,000 professionals, CTG is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, scalable, and locally relevant solutions to U.S. organizations.

CTG will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2026, marking six decades of consistently delivering high-quality, client-first services.

About CTG

CTG, a Cegeka company, delivers IT and business solutions that enhance our clients’ digital agility, empowering them to seize new opportunities and overcome any challenge in our ever-evolving world. Over more than 55 years, we have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner. Our expertise drives data-driven decision making, boosts business performance, enhances customer experiences, fosters continuous innovation, and elevates cyber resilience.

CTG leverages the strength of our local team’s market and business knowledge—combined with the global expertise of more than 10,000 team members in over 15 countries—to provide innovative solutions, designed to address each client's unique needs. Together, we work in close cooperation with over 3,000 clients in many of today's highest-growth industries, including healthcare, finance and insurance, manufacturing, education, energy, and government. Learn more at www.ctg.com.

