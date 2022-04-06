Toluna and Harris Interactive Deliver Weekly Polling for 2022 French Elections

Consumer insights providers partner with leading French TV channel and radio station, M6 and RTL, in advance of Presidential and Legislative elections

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toluna, the leading consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, today announced a joint initiative with Harris Interactive in service of the French Presidential and Legislative elections.

The companies are conducting weekly polling to measure French citizens on their preferred candidates, voting intention, and out-of-polling-station results. Harris Interactive has historically led this polling effort. However, this year, Harris Interactive is officially partnering with its sister company, Toluna, to cover the events. This year’s efforts include over 50 pre-election surveys with over 100,000 people interviewed, as well as 5,000 interviews on election day.

Harris Interactive and Toluna will also partner with leading French TV channel and radio station, M6 and RTL, throughout their coverage of the French elections. Harris Interactive and Toluna experts will first provide estimates of their weekly polling for the first and second rounds of the Presidential election, held Sunday, April 10, 2022, and Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The coverage will be live on M6 and RTL and will also be shared on Toluna and Harris Interactive social media networks from 12:00 PM CEST each election day and continuing throughout the day. The timeline will be as follows:

12:00 PM: Initial analysis of voter turnout

5:00 PM: Estimates of voter turnout

8:00 PM: Initial estimate of Presidential election results

8:30 PM onwards: Exclusive insights from “Voting Day” survey fielded by Harris Interactive and Toluna to understand voter motivations and abstentions

Later in the evening: Refined results in real time

Following the Presidential election, Harris Interactive and Toluna will again work with M6 and RTL to deliver weekly polling for the French Legislative elections on June 12, 2022 and June 19, 2022, providing exclusive analysis and estimations of the French National Assembly’s composition.

The coverage will again feature live on M6 and RTL, available online throughout the evening, as well as on multiple social media channels, including:

Harris Interactive: harris-interactive.fr / @HarrisInt_FR

harris-interactive.fr / @HarrisInt_FR Toluna: tolunacorporate.com / @TolunaCorporate

tolunacorporate.com / @TolunaCorporate M6: groupem6.fr/ @M6, @M6Info, @M6Pro

groupem6.fr/ @M6, @M6Info, @M6Pro RTL: rtl.fr / @RTLFrance

Toluna CEO Frederic-Charles Petit, said: “We are thrilled to bring Toluna and Harris Interactive together to deliver our on-demand, real-time insights as part of this critical initiative in France’s political calendar. This is a great honor, and we look forward to delivering the accurate data the public desires.”

“Citizens today are bombarded with massive amounts of information during the election cycle, and it is essential that they have access to quality data as they evaluate candidates and results. For more than 20 years, Harris Interactive has been proud to deliver some of the most accurate measures of French election results, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in partnership with Toluna,” commented Jean-Daniel Lévy, Senior Vice President of Harris Interactive France and Director of Politics and Opinion Department.

