Toku Appoints Former Google Head of Cardiovascular Health as Chief Health Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toku is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Michael V. McConnell, MD, MSEE to the role of Chief Health Officer. Professor McConnell’s former roles include Director of Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging and Preventive Cardiology at Stanford University and Head of Cardiovascular Health Innovations at Google. He is also a founding member of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group and author of Fight Heart Disease Like Cancer.









Professor McConnell stated, “I am excited to join the Toku leadership team and to help advance early detection and prevention of major health conditions for people around the world. Toku brings together AI, noninvasive imaging, and preventative health making every eye exam an opportunity for a person to learn if they have a serious health risk which could be mitigated with further guideline-based evaluation and care.”

Toku’s CEO, Associate Professor Ehsan Vaghefi, noted “I have long been impressed by Mike’s work at Stanford on imaging and prevention and his contribution to Google’s highly cited paper on AI in cardiovascular risk assessment through imaging of the eye. Mike combines clinical and research expertise, successful business experience, and a passion to have a global impact. We are extremely lucky to have him on the Toku team.”

About Toku, Inc.

Toku, Inc. based in San Diego CA, is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in converting routine eye exams to comprehensive health screening by developing AI-powered tools. The company’s first commercialized product, BioAge, uses AI to analyze biometric markers in the retina to accurately identify an individual’s biological age. Toku’s second product, CLAiR has received Breakthrough Device designation from the United States FDA. Toku is committed to making its technology widely accessible through major partnerships across the world. Toku’s Series A financing was co-led by National Vision, Inc., one of the largest optical retailers in the United States, and Topcon Healthcare, a leading provider of medical devices and intelligent software solutions for the global eye care community.

Toku will be attending the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2024 meeting, taking place April 6-8 in Atlanta, GA. During the conference, Toku will showcase its BioAge technology as part of the Future Hub, present a scientific poster and participate in the ACC24 Pitch Competition on Sunday 7 April at 3.30pm.

