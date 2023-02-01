<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Toast Announces Release Date Of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial...
Business Wire

Toast Announces Release Date Of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Toast will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 16, 2023 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website: https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

TOST-FIN

Contacts

Media: media@toasttab.com
Investors: IR@toasttab.com

Articoli correlati

CloudChef Blends Food Science, Foundational Software Engineering and AI to Bring ‘Aroma and Taste’ to the Internet

Business Wire Business Wire -
Backed by Celebrity Chefs Tom Colicchio, Roy Yamaguchi and Tech Titans, the World’s Most Iconic Dishes Can Now be...
Continua a leggere

Electronic Arts Reports Q3 FY23 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December...
Continua a leggere

Phreesia Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Third Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Healthcare Tech Leader Recognized in GEI, which Provides Insight into an Opaque Area of ESG Data Reporting WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
1Password

1Password: le novità in arrivo su iPhone, Mac e Android

Apple