TNS Public Safety Branded Calling Wins 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced it has earned a TMC 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for its innovative Public Safety Branded Calling solution.

Winners of TMC’s Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards are recognized for excellence in products, software, devices, or applications that help society and businesses solve challenges caused by pandemics or other unexpected circumstances.

“TNS Public Safety Branded Calling is a pioneering telecommunication solution designed to restore trust in voice calling by enabling health organizations to more effectively reach Americans’ mobile phones with important, time-sensitive health information,” said Bill Versen, President, Communications Market at TNS. “We are honored to be recognized by TMC for the impact our solution is having on critical communications during the pandemic.”

TNS Public Safety Branded calling has delivered 200 million-plus branded calls to date. More than 2,000 health organizations (hospitals, state health departments, and care providers) across 46 states have registered their validated telephone numbers with TNS to reach Americans with critical health information more effectively.

“TNS has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in developing their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC CEO. “I look forward to more innovations from TNS and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent Pandemic.”

TNS Public Safety Branded Calling is part of TNS’ Branded Calling solution portfolio, the next evolution in restoring trust in voice calling by enriching consumer engagement making the voice channel an integral part of any omnichannel Customer Experience (CX) program. In addition to Public Safety Branded Calling, TNS also offers Enterprise Branded Calling for businesses which leverages the mobile network to provide valuable, trusted content on an incoming call screen that can improve the call and user experience through better interaction and engagement.

The 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners are featured on Pandemic Tech News’ website. You can learn more about Public Safety Branded Calling by visiting the TNS Enterprise Branded Calling site.

About Transaction Network Services



TNS is one of the industry’s leading global providers of infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and private cloud solutions, and a trusted partner to thousands of financial organizations, telecommunication providers and retailers around the world. Since 1990, TNS has grown to provide services to customers in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information please visit tnsi.com.

About TMC



Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

