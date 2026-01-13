TNS Launches Hosted Cloud Connect to Modernize Legacy Voice Switching Infrastructure for Service Providers

Service providers can transform their switching infrastructure with a purpose-built cloud communications platform that unlocks innovative applications and services

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced the launch of TNS Hosted Cloud Connect, a scalable, purpose-built cloud communications platform that enables providers to transform legacy on-premise and softswitch infrastructure with a secure, fully managed hosted solution.

“Service providers confront a multi-faceted challenge as legacy TDM and softswitches reach end-of-life – including lack of personnel to manage their aging infrastructure, limited vendor support, high maintenance costs, and increased security risks,” said Seth Walton, General Manager at TNS’ Communications Market business. “Hosted Cloud Connect offers ILECs, RLECs, CLECs, MSOs and other providers a seamless path to modernize their networks, reduce operational costs, and accelerate migration to cloud-based IP-based voice architectures while supporting regulatory compliance.”

Hosted Cloud Connect builds on the foundation established by TNS Voice Transit +, a fully managed service for TDM-to-IP migration. The platform is optimized for providers at any stage of their network modernization journey, including existing TNS Voice Transit customers, MSOs and new service provider market entrants seeking a cloud switching platform; as well as service providers looking to deliver competitive, market-leading unified communications services.

Key Hosted Cloud Connect capabilities:

Hosted Cloud Switch Replacement: Provides a cloud-ready alternative for service providers with legacy on-premise or softswitch platforms reaching end-of-life, eliminating maintenance, licensing, and support costs.

Provides a cloud-ready alternative for service providers with legacy on-premise or softswitch platforms reaching end-of-life, eliminating maintenance, licensing, and support costs. Secure Private Cloud Architecture: Deployed across TNS’ private data centers, delivering Class 4/5 switching functionalities protected by robust Firewalls and Session Border Controllers. Legacy Voice Platforms including Metaswitch, Ribbon C-Series, Taqua, DMS, and 5ESS are easily migrated to TNS’ secure cloud.

Deployed across TNS’ private data centers, delivering Class 4/5 switching functionalities protected by robust Firewalls and Session Border Controllers. Legacy Voice Platforms including Metaswitch, Ribbon C-Series, Taqua, DMS, and 5ESS are easily migrated to TNS’ secure cloud. Comprehensive Unified Communications Capabilities: Offers UCaaS, CCaaS, residential capabilities, advanced analytics, and AI-powered call screening within a scalable, secure, compliant, and efficient communications environment.

Offers UCaaS, CCaaS, residential capabilities, advanced analytics, and AI-powered call screening within a scalable, secure, compliant, and efficient communications environment. Secure Communications and Carrier-Grade Interoperability: Features private interconnectivity with Tier 1 carriers across TNS’ IPX backbone.

Seth Walton adds: “Migration to cloud-based communication platforms shouldn’t be a burden on capital and operations. TNS’ Hosted Cloud Connect provides a fully integrated suite spanning residential, SMB, and large enterprise services - all managed within the trusted TNS telecom ecosystem.”

For more information on how Transaction Network Services can help service providers migrate away from legacy TDM and softswitch infrastructure with Hosted Cloud Connect, visit: https://tnsi.com/solutions/communications/numbering-routing/tns-voice-transit-plus/ or download TNS’ latest eBook, The Post-Softswitch Future: How TNS Hosted Cloud Connect is Changing the Game, visit: https://tnsi.com/resource/com/tns-hosted-cloud-connect-ebook/

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

TNS’ supports network transformation through connectivity and interoperability solutions that simplify networks, open new revenue opportunities and empower global connections. TNS’ connectivity and network solutions are designed for maximum diversity and routing efficiency and reduce resource use with trunk signaling. Working with TNS allows carriers to reduce the complex and expensive engineering involved in managing network operations while helping to future-proof networks and enhance scalability. For additional information visit: https://tnsi.com/resource-center/communications/.

Company Contact:

TNS

Bronte Saulle/Maria McDonald

703-814-8065

pr@tnsi.com

Or

Media Contact:

Bluetext for TNS

Thomas Walter

646-265-3144

tns@bluetext.com