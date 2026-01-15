TNS Expands Global Market Data Access with Connectivity to Japan Alternative Market

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) has expanded its global market data and infrastructure footprint in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region by adding connectivity to the Japan Alternative Market (JAX). This new connection provides TNS customers with direct, managed access to JAX’s market data feeds, delivered across TNS’ extensive global network.

JAX began operations in December 2024, adding a new trading venue to Japan’s equities market. Through TNS’ connectivity, global firms can access JAX market data and incorporate it into their trading and analytics workflows.

“The rise of alternative trading venues like JAX represents a significant shift in the Asian financial landscape,” said Jeff Mezger, Vice President of Product Management, TNS. “JAX is a compelling success story, and by making its market data available to our global customer base, we are helping to lower the barriers to entry for firms looking to capitalize on this competitive shift.”

While Asian exchanges often require bespoke broker connections for order routing and clearing, TNS simplifies market data access. Firms can leverage TNS’ expansive extranet, consisting of over 5,000 endpoints for local broker access, and can view JAX market data alongside other major exchanges via TNS’ low latency managed global network.

“Partnering with TNS provides JAX with a direct link to a broad, international community of market participants,” said a JAX spokesperson. “Their global infrastructure and deep experience in market connectivity supports JAX’s continued growth as we build a more competitive trading environment in Japan.”

The JAX integration reinforces TNS’ continued investment in expanding its APAC footprint and delivering reliable, low-latency market data to customers worldwide. TNS’ Japanese exchange portfolio also includes Japannext, Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) and the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which encompasses the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), Osaka Exchange (OSE), and Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct.’ Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

