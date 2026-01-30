TNAG Global Acquires Norman’s Rare Guitars to Preserve and Expand Its Legacy

Legendary Los Angeles vintage guitar shop joins TNAG Global’s growing portfolio of heritage instrument brands, including Carter Vintage Guitars and Cotten Music Center

The acquisition includes more than 1,000 guitars currently housed at Norman’s Rare Guitars, along with Harris’ personal and private collection assembled over more than 50 years. The store will continue to operate from its iconic San Fernando Valley location, with its team and culture remaining fully intact.

Founded on a mission to preserve the world’s most beloved guitar shops long after their founders retire, TNAG Global will continue the legacy built by Harris over the last 50 years, while guiding Norman’s Rare Guitars into its next chapter by expanding its reach to a global audience of players and collectors. The shop’s legacy was the subject of the recent “Norman’s Rare Guitars Documentary” that premiered on Netflix.

“Norman’s Rare Guitars is the most iconic guitar shop in the world, and we are honored to help extend its story into the future,” says Ben Montague, founder and CEO of TNAG Global. “Our responsibility with this acquisition is simple: Protect what makes the shop special, ensure the business thrives beyond its founder and give Norman the freedom to step back whenever he chooses, knowing the legacy is secure.

“California is one of the most important guitar markets in the world, and we believe there is enormous opportunity to bring a truly dialed-in, trusted consignment model to the West Coast. At TNAG Global, customer obsession is the driving force behind everything we build. We create environments where guitar lovers, collectors and musicians can walk into an iconic store — in Nashville or Los Angeles — and feel taken care of at the highest level, both in person and online.”

TNAG Global is integrating Norman’s Rare Guitars’ inventory into its proprietary instrument management system, The Exchange. Managed with exceptional care, transparency and customer experience, The Exchange offers a fully integrated environment to buy, sell and consign legacy instrument brands, in-store and online.

“I’ve always known there would come a time when I needed the right long-term partner to carry Norman’s Rare Guitars forward,” said Norman Harris, founder of Norman’s Rare Guitars. “I couldn’t imagine a better steward for the shop and its legacy than Ben Montague and TNAG Global. The goal has always been to share my love of great guitars with the community, and this partnership allows that community to grow, while protecting everything that makes the shop special. I feel a deep sense of comfort knowing the shop, its history and its values will still be here for future generations of my family and for guitar lovers around the world.”

Harris will remain actively involved in the business as founding ambassador, continuing to source instruments and welcome visitors to the shop for as long as he wishes. The team at Norman’s Rare Guitars will remain in place, continuing to offer the same expertise, personality and community atmosphere the store has been known for since its founding.

“I am extremely excited to see my Uncle Norm enter into this new chapter in his life and career,” said artist and friend of the shop, Joe Bonamassa. “We all know that he will still be around, being the master of ceremonies and dealing the coolest guitars in the world. Congratulations to my friend Ben and the entire team at TNAG Global on securing the legacy of the greatest guitar store in the world.”

Beginning in the second half of 2026, guitar owners will be able to consign instruments through Norman’s Rare Guitars using TNAG Global’s established consignment and authentication processes. Over time, select inventory will be made available online through Norman’s Rare Guitars’ digital platform, expanding global access while maintaining the brand’s distinct identity.

In 2022, TNAG Global acquired Carter Vintage Guitars, introducing the brand to a global online reach while preserving the integrity of one of Nashville’s most respected guitar institutions. Since the acquisition, Carter Vintage Guitars has seen a 233% sales increase. The vision for Norman’s Rare Guitars follows the same philosophy: maintain the soul of the brand locally, while thoughtfully expanding its reach worldwide.

About TNAG Global

TNAG Global, f.k.a. The North American Guitar Ltd., was founded in 2010 in London by Ben Montague and his father, Robert Montague, CBE. TNAG Global acquired Cotten Music Center, Nashville’s longest-standing music store, in 2019, and Carter Vintage Guitars, one of the most respected names in the vintage instrument world, in 2022. In 2024, Montague reacquired full ownership of the business and transitioned the company to TNAG Global LLC. Today, TNAG Global operates at the intersection of heritage, technology and trust, supporting legacy guitar brands through world-class authentication and consignment models, as well as its proprietary instrument management system, The Exchange. With the acquisition of Norman’s Rare Guitars, TNAG Global further solidifies its position as the global leader in high-end and vintage guitar stewardship.

About Norman’s Rare Guitars

Norman’s Rare Guitars is a legendary vintage guitar shop located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Founded by Norman Harris in 1975, “Norm’s” is renowned for sourcing and selling some of the world’s most iconic guitars to legendary musicians. The community hub continues to inspire players, collectors and music lovers around the globe. Norman’s Rare Guitars’ YouTube page is known for its world-famous videos, where they highlight young, emerging talent alongside veteran musicians who deserve broader exposure. Harris has always been dedicated to giving back to the community, as exemplified by the shop’s long-standing support for The Midnight Mission, LA’s premier homeless shelter. More than a retail destination, the shop has become both a cultural landmark and a living piece of rock history.

