TMA Systems Introduces MEX in North America, Expanding Its Portfolio for Asset-Intensive Operations

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CMMS--TMA Systems, a leading global provider of enterprise asset management (EAM) and maintenance management solutions, today announced the official North American launch of MEX Maintenance Software, a modern, technician-first maintenance platform designed specifically for highly asset-intensive organizations.

For more than 30 years, MEX has supported maintenance teams across Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania, helping organizations plan, execute, and manage complex asset portfolios with efficiency and precision. Trusted by more than 1,500 organizations across industries including manufacturing, utilities, food and beverage, healthcare, and government, MEX CMMS brings a proven track record to the North American market.

Following TMA Systems’ acquisition of MEX in late 2024, this launch represents a strategic expansion of TMA’s portfolio, extending its ability to serve organizations whose operations are driven primarily by equipment uptime, asset reliability, and safety-critical maintenance. Recently, MEX introduced a major platform evolution that builds on its trusted capabilities while delivering a fully modern, intuitive, best-in-class user experience for both administrators and technicians.

MEX is purpose-built for environments where maintenance success depends on managing large volumes of physical assets, spare parts, inspections, and field-based execution. Designed to support operations across plants, yards, and remote sites, the platform combines flexible asset hierarchies, mobile execution, and a technician-first experience that drives adoption in demanding, equipment-heavy environments.

“MEX expands what we can offer North American customers across a wide range of maintenance environments,” said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. “Together with our existing solutions, MEX allows us to better align technology to operational reality—supporting asset-intensive organizations that prioritize uptime and reliability, while continuing to serve people-centric environments where experience, safety, and risk management are equally critical.”

With the North American launch of MEX, TMA Systems further strengthens its multi-solution maintenance portfolio, complementing platforms designed for experience-driven environments with a solution optimized for asset-intensive operations. Integrated alongside offerings such as Virtual Facility and ProCal, MEX helps deliver a more connected approach to maintenance execution, calibration, alarm data, and operational intelligence.

About TMA Systems

For over 30 years, TMA Systems has delivered trusted maintenance management software. Our solutions—from asset and facilities management to calibration and risk—help organizations reduce downtime, boost efficiency, and control costs. With scalable technology, personalized implementations, expert consulting, and in-house support, TMA empowers clients across education, healthcare, government, and corporate sectors to achieve long-term operational success.

Media Relations Contact

Sarah Esteverena

Chief Marketing Officer

918-858-6600

marketing@tmasystems.com