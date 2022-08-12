Tiwa Savage Announces Global Afrobeats Livestream “Tiwa Savage Live in London”

Kiswe and UMG will bring the first afrobeats global live-stream event to fans worldwide on August 13

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APAC–Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage today announced details of “Tiwa Savage Live in London,” as the final show of her acclaimed “Water & Garri Tour” will be broadcast live from London’s O2 Academy Brixton, powered by Kiswe’s global streaming platform on August 13.

Kiswe, in partnership with Universal Music Africa, a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music based entertainment will bring the Nigerian award-winning artist known as “The Queen of Afrobeats” direct to fans worldwide in the first-ever afrobeats live-streamed concert available globally.

Tiwa Savage started her “Water & Garri Tour” in North America earlier this year, playing throughout the U.S. and Canada before continuing to Europe. This follows the 2021 release of her Water & Garri EP, which features the likes of Nas, Brandy, and Amaarae. The Water & Garri EP is Tiwa’s first project since 2020’s critically acclaimed album Celia.

The tour culminates with the live-stream finale from O2 Academy in Brixton on Saturday August 13th. Fans around the world will have access to the event from Kiswe’s platform at live.everything-savage.com.

“On Saturday 13th we will make history at the O2 Academy Brixton in London. I’m grateful to be partnering with my label UMG Africa, Kiswe & AdrianoMDM to share this moment with my fans,” said Tiwa Savage. “The support I’ve received across my career so far has been incredible so to be able to give something back in this way feels good.“

The event will start with a 25-minute opening video celebrating Savage’s past performances, music videos and a note to fans. The two hour concert will begin at 9pm UK, 4pm EDT for fans viewing from the comfort of their own homes.

To ensure Savage fans in Africa can tune in, Airtel will be streaming the concert to customers in Nigeria and Airtel Africa through the Airtel TV platform. Through this partnership, Airtel is offering millions of consumers a VIP experience as well as a unique opportunity to see their star perform live on the big stage and at no cost to them.

Tiwa Savage fans can purchase tickets through live.everything-savage.com for just $5.

About Kiswe:

Kiswe is the interactive video company that transforms live streamed events into immersive and socially connected experiences. Kiswe’s two-way video technology enables audiences to both consume and contribute to live digital content. With its award-winning cloud video technology, Kiswe has delivered the world’s largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the top sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, fan engagement, and audience data solutions. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul and Hasselt. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com

About Universal Music Group:

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audio-visual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit: www.universalmusic.com

