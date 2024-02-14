Tivoli Lighting Introduces Inspire Series of Chandeliers to Expand Creative Options for Aesthetic Applications

New Inspire Series includes Array and Eos chandeliers with Tivoli Lighting’s Flexile light engine that provides the look of traditional 360° neon.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its Inspire Series, which includes Array and Eos chandeliers with its Flexile light engine that illuminates uniformly in multiple lengths to provide the look of traditional 360° neon.





With their easily adjustable Flexile light engine to create a unique look and personal style, both Inspire Array and Eos are available in multiple LED color temperature options (2300K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K and 4000K) and rod finishes (satin brass, vintage brass, brushed brass, black, white, natural Aluminum, polished aluminum and brushed copper). They provide high luminous efficiency and a 95+ CRI. Dimming is achieved through TRIAC, ELV, MLV, 0-10V, and DMX.

Ideal for architectural, entertainment, commercial and food-grade environments, Inspire Array and Eos have a UV-stabilized silicone housing that resists saline solutions, acids, alkali, corrosive gases, yellowing and cracking. The new chandeliers operate on low-voltage 24-volt DC power.

Inspire Array has a 32.5” light engine (two pieces at 16.25”) with 96” and 120” rods. Typical ceiling heights for the fixture are between 27” and 48” depending on finished design. Standard factory length for the hang-straight rod is 24” but is field cuttable.

Inspire Eos has a 16.25” light engine with 48” and 72” rods. The typical height for the fixture is between 27” and 30” depending on the finished design. Field adjustment will determine overall height and design once installed.

Inspire Array and Eos consume only 73.1 watts to 146.25 watts per unit. IP54-rated to prevent contamination from dust and particles, the chandeliers are CE and RoHS listed and will perform in temperatures from -68°F to 131°F with a 70,000-hour performance life. A five-year limited warranty comes standard.

For more information about the Inspire Series, visit https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product-cat/inspire-series/ , call Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

Contacts

Brian Bloom



Falls & Co.



bbloom@fallsandco.com

216-696-0229