TiVo Launches TiVo Broadband for Operators Providing a Streaming Platform to Their Broadband Only Subscribers

New streaming video platform offers an entire entertainment ecosystem, enabling service providers to own the branding of their devices to broadband only customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TiVo Platform Technologies LLC (TiVo), the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today announced the official rollout of TiVo Broadband, a new solution specifically tailored for service providers’ broadband consumers. Leveraging much of the same cutting-edge technology that powers the TiVo IPTV Platforms selected by more than 100 IPTV customers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Telecommunications Operators, this streaming solution enables ISPs and Telecommunications Operators to deliver premium subscription video on demand (SVOD), TiVo+ Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST), and customer-specific linear channels to their broadband-only customer base.

TiVo is dedicated to delivering an extraordinary entertainment experience in a way that feels more intuitive, immersive and personal. Breaking down walled gardens and helping consumers find the content they want to watch quickly and easily has been at the core of this focus.

“With the introduction of TiVo Broadband, TiVo is providing operators with a turnkey solution, enabling them to extend video services, inclusive of streaming apps, TiVo+ free linear TV and more,” said Jeffrey Glahn, SVP Global Sales at TiVo. “This solution aims to ease the challenges of TV fragmentation and content discovery for broadband-only users, providing a seamless and scalable way to bring an enriched entertainment experience to consumers.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Engaging User Interface: Provides customers with a visually-rich interface, designed to enhance personalized content recommendations, user engagement, and reduced churn.

Provides customers with a visually-rich interface, designed to enhance personalized content recommendations, user engagement, and reduced churn. Enhanced Streaming Experience: Allows end-users to access their entire library of streaming apps seamlessly through TiVo’s platform, providing a unified and convenient streaming experience.

Allows end-users to access their entire library of streaming apps seamlessly through TiVo’s platform, providing a unified and convenient streaming experience. TiVo+ Integration: Includes TiVo+, which offers content curated from over 800 free ad-supported channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide.

Includes TiVo+, which offers content curated from over 800 free ad-supported channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide. Content Flexibility: Enables specific operator-driven content and linear channels.

Enables specific operator-driven content and linear channels. Seamless Integration: Seamlessly integrates with existing broadband infrastructure, enabling quick deployment without major infrastructure overhauls and backed by TiVo’s technology, ensuring high-quality, scalable and reliable content delivery.

Seamlessly integrates with existing broadband infrastructure, enabling quick deployment without major infrastructure overhauls and backed by TiVo’s technology, ensuring high-quality, scalable and reliable content delivery. Easy Deployment: Can be effortlessly implemented by operators as a turnkey solution without the complexity often associated with traditional solutions and ecosystem development.

TiVo Broadband is available across a range of devices. For service providers wanting to offer TiVo Broadband in a managed environment, the service is available on Evolution Digital’s EVO FORCE 1™ and FUSE 4K™ stick.

“Our companies have a common objective: to enhance the streaming video aggregation for service providers’ broadband-only customers,” said Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at Evolution Digital. “Customers will have access to a competitively priced platform that enhances subscribers’ viewing experiences in terms of both quality and affordability, while benefiting from TiVo’s highly engaging, visually rich interface designed to drive customer satisfaction and reduce churn.”

For more information on TiVo’s IPTV Solutions for broadband customers, visit https://business.tivo.com/

