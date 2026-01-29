Titan Awarded Contract to Supply Fuel Gas Letdown Stations for Project Matador AI Data Center

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan Production Equipment, LLC announced today that it has been awarded the contract to engineer, design, and manufacture the Fuel Gas Letdown Stations for Project Matador, AI Data Center‑energy development near Amarillo, Texas.

The award positions Titan as a key infrastructure partner in what is being recognized as the world’s largest integrated AI Data Center and energy campus — a project advanced by the Texas Tech University System.

Project Matador represents a transformative leap in meeting the rapidly accelerating energy demands of artificial intelligence infrastructure. The campus will be developed on 5,769 acres of Texas Tech University System land adjacent to Pantex and is designed to deliver up to 11 gigawatts of power while supporting 18 million square feet of AI Data Center capacity.

In late June, the Amarillo Tribune was the first in the nation to break news about Fermi America’s incoming Artificial Intelligence Hyper grid, the President Donald J. Trump Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus that will eventually use nuclear energy to power its AI data centers.

The Amarillo Tribune has been covering Project Matador since its announcement. Here is a summary of some of the key details we know so far.

To achieve this unprecedented scale, the development will integrate a diverse mix of energy resources, including natural gas, solar, wind, water, battery storage, utility grid power, and nuclear generation. In its final phase, the site is expected to incorporate up to four full‑scale nuclear reactors along with several small modular reactors, creating one of the most advanced and resilient energy ecosystems in the world.

Titan’s Fuel Gas Letdown Stations will support all the natural‑gas‑powered components of the campus, enabling stable, efficient, and scalable energy delivery throughout the project’s early and ongoing phases.

“Titan is proud to support Project Matador and Texas Tech in a project that will redefine the future of AI infrastructure and U.S. energy innovation,” said Chris Werner, CEO of Titan. “Project Matador is a generational investment in American competitiveness, and we’re honored to contribute our engineering expertise to its success.”

Project Matador is expected to serve as a national model for large‑scale Data Centers with multi‑source energy integration, and as a catalyst for economic growth in the Texas Panhandle.

About Titan

Titan was founded in 2018 as part of a corporate carve out from Exterran Corporation. Titan provides a high level of service, quality and capabilities to fulfill customers’ fabricated product needs. Their historical oilfield products are wellhead separation, glycol dehydration, and processing & treating of oil and gas hydrocarbon streams. Their Clean Energy products include Green Hydrogen, H2S Removal, and Carbon Capture technologies. Titan offers deep engineering expertise and has 365,000 SFT of capacity to manufacture at high volumes in two ASME-certified facilities with both carbon and stainless-steel capability. Additional information about Titan can be found at titanpeq.com.

