Titan Appoints Former Comptroller of the Currency Blake Paulson to Board of Directors

Titan, the providers of the first banking-native AI platform that allows banks, credit unions and fintechs to adopt AI safely through a secure, private interface with access to foundational models, its own purpose-built models for banking, and banking agents, announced the addition of Blake Paulson to its Board of Directors.

Paulson brings decades of leadership experience in financial services and regulatory oversight, having served as Acting Comptroller of the Currency. During his 35 years at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, he served in various capacities including Senior Deputy Comptroller for Supervision Risk & Analysis and Chief Operating Officer. His deep expertise in banking supervision, risk management, and financial systems will be invaluable as Titan delivers AI innovation purpose-built for the unique demands of banking.

"I've been impressed by Titan's banking-native AI platform - purpose-built models and agents that innovate responsibly within banking's realities,” said Blake Paulson, Board Member, Titan. “The team's deep experience across AI and banking operations positions them to build unique solutions that balance breakthrough capabilities with the compliance, trust, and security that institutions and regulators demand."

“We are honored to have Blake join our Board of Directors,” said Arjun Sirrah, CEO of Titan. “His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Titan as he will play a key role in shaping strategic elements of our 2026 banking model and agent roadmap. His perspective on building trust, ensuring compliance, and scaling technology responsibly aligns perfectly with Titan’s mission to make AI tools accessible and reliable for every bank and financial institution.”

About Titan

Titan provides the first banking-native AI platform that allows banks to adopt AI safely through a secure, private interface with access to foundational models, its own purpose-built models for banking, and banking agents. The platform, built by a founding team with deep experience in AI, bank operations & technology, and regulatory compliance, is designed to help banks compete and scale in the AI era. Titan delivers what off-the-shelf foundational models cannot: purpose-built banking intelligence that reasons through complex scenarios like veteran operators and automates critical workflows with built-in regulatory understanding. See why major institutions choose Titan at https://www.titanbanking.ai/ or connect with us on LinkedIn for industry insights.

