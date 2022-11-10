TimelyMD Named Top Workplace in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highered—TimelyMD, the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, has been named a top workplace in North Texas by The Dallas Morning News.

The top 100 honorees are chosen based solely on employee feedback. Each company took part in an employee survey conducted by Energage, which included topics such as overall company culture, employee growth and management effectiveness. Employee feedback rated TimelyMD particularly highly for fostering a compassionate, hardworking and empowering work environment.

“Our goal at TimelyMD is to foster an environment where our team feels fulfilled by what they do. This type of work culture is paramount to employee success,” said Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer at TimelyMD. “TimelyMD prides itself on finding passionate people who want to help students be well and thrive. We are thankful to be recognized as a place where our employees thrive, too.”

An innovative, inclusive, collaborative and mission-driven company culture is frequently cited as a reason people choose to work at TimelyMD, which added top talent to key leadership positions over the past year. As a virtual care company, it embraces a flexible work environment for its 175 full-time employees, about half of whom live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

TimelyMD employees report feeling that their job makes them feel like they are a part of something meaningful.

Luke Hejl, co-founder and CEO, was recently named the 2022 Entrepreneur of Excellence in health care and life sciences by Fort Worth Inc. As a people-focused CEO, Hejl believes building strong relationships is like making any good investment.

“We thrive with our colleagues, partners, clients and families when we invest our time, attention, expertise and humanity in each other,” Hejl said. “We owe our success to our team that always puts students first to deliver equitable, on-demand access to care.”

Founded in 2017, TimelyMD serves as a 24/7 virtual extension of campus health and counseling center resources, with a goal of improving student well-being, engagement, and retention. Now TimelyMD serves more than 1.5 million college students at nearly 250 campuses across the country.

TimelyMD is the ninth-fastest growing health services company in the country, according to Inc., and has been the recent recipient of numerous awards for innovation, growth and workplace culture.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD’s virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

