Tilak Healthcare appoints Bénigne Mathieu, MD as Chief Business Officer

A highly experienced expert in the pharmaceutical sector and in bringing innovative healthcare products to market

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tilak Healthcare, a pioneering company developing mobile games with medical modules to monitor patients with chronic ophthalmological conditions, announces the appointment of Dr Bénigne Mathieu as Chief Business Officer.

Bénigne Mathieu’s role will be to bring eligible patients the benefits of OdySight, the first clinically validated serious game developed to monitor chronic eye diseases and whose cost is reimbursed by French social security as an Article 51 experimental product. He will also take part, alongside co-founder and CEO Edouard Gasser, in developing Tilak Healthcare’s strategy by rolling out OdySight internationally, making the company a major player in supporting patients suffering with eye diseases.

Bénigne Mathieu is a physician (Dijon, France – Faculty of Medicine) and holds a Master’s degree in pharmaceutical marketing from ESCP. He is passionate about the healthcare applications of digital technologies. For 14 years, he rose through the ranks and held various strategic roles at AstraZeneca, and in 2019 became head of its cardiovascular, renal and metabolism business unit, where he led a team that brought several flagship products to market. Bénigne started his career as a consultant and medical website developer, anticipating the need to integrate digital technologies in support of healthcare professionals.

“ The whole Tilak team is delighted to welcome Bénigne. His expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and in developing market access strategies for innovative healthcare products, combined with his interest in digital technologies, is a considerable advantage for our company’s development. His arrival will strengthen Tilak Healthcare’s unique position in digital healthcare and increase our appeal for prescribers, healthcare decision-makers and investors,” said Edouard Gasser, co-founder and CEO of Tilak Healthcare.

Bénigne Mathieu added: “ I am extremely proud to join the talented and visionary team at Tilak Healthcare, which is setting the benchmark in terms of remote monitoring of eye diseases. This is an exceptional opportunity for me to combine my two passions, i.e. medicine and digital technologies. I am looking forward to developing the potential of the technology developed by Tilak’s management team, which has been able to harness the power of video games and entertainment and apply it to healthcare applications, revolutionising both the patient care pathway and medical practice. I am eager to be part of that revolution resulting from Tilak Healthcare’s innovations.”

About OdySight www.OdySight.app

About Tilak Healthcare www.tilakhealthcare.com

