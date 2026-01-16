Tigo Energy and Weco Certify MLPE-Inverter Compatibility to Simplify PV System Design

Tigo MLPE technology and hybrid inverters of Italian manufacturer Weco are now certified to work together to enhance design flexibility, system performance, and seamless integration.

MONTEVARCHI, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo” or “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the Company has signed a certificate of compatibility with Weco S.r.l., documenting the compatibility between Tigo Flex MLPE products and hybrid solar inverters from Weco. The certification covers certain single-phase and three-phase Weco products and members of the Tigo TS4-A and TS4-X product families, when properly designed and installed. Together, these products are designed to deliver high-quality, enhanced value through a system that generates and manages solar energy more efficiently and delivers the features residential energy customers demand.

“The compatibility between our inverter solutions and Tigo optimizers represents a significant step forward for the entire industry, and confirms our commitment to simplifying the work of solar professionals,” said Federico Cusumano, R&D manager at Weco S.r.l. “Thanks to this certification, designers and installers can now benefit from greater sizing flexibility to optimize system configurations according to the precise requirements of each customer site. Together, Weco and Tigo are delivering a more integrated, intelligent energy ecosystem focused on long-term value for the end customer.”

The use of Tigo MLPE technology with hybrid inverters, such as those provided by Weco, enhances overall solar performance, particularly in installations that include partial shading, module mismatch, or constraints inherent to residential rooftop architecture and layout. With optimization from Tigo, solar systems become more efficient, versatile, and capable of delivering stable energy production even under non-ideal conditions. Tigo and Weco will host a joint webinar where installers can gain deeper insight into the two companies' product portfolios and explore real-world case studies that demonstrate how the technologies work together.

“For Tigo, this announcement is first and foremost about giving installers greater control at the module level without adding complexity to system design,” said Gal Bauer, senior director of validation, growth, and product management at Tigo Energy. “Certified compatibility with Weco inverters ensures that Tigo Flex MLPE technology can be deployed exactly where it delivers the most value, while maintaining a smooth commissioning process and predictable system behavior. This is yet another concrete example of how Tigo continues to build an open ecosystem that prioritizes safety, flexibility, and long-term system performance.”

A complete list of Weco products certified for use with Tigo MLPE products is available at the Tigo MLPE compatibility page, here. Installers are invited to sign up for the joint technical webinar with Tigo and Weco representatives here, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m. CET. Information about the Tigo TS4 range of Flex MLPE can be found on the Tigo product page, and commercial inquiries can be made via the sales contact form, here. For further information about Weco solutions, please visit the official Weco website.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

Technica Communications

Luis de Leon

Email: tigoenergy@technica.inc