Tidepool Announces Appointment of John Lister as New Chief Operating Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#diabetes–Tidepool, a recognized innovator in the diabetes space driving interoperability for all diabetes software and devices, announced that John Lister, has been appointed to the Tidepool team as Chief Operating Officer. As Tidepool’s new COO, John will lead and scale business operations and go-to-market teams, positioning the organization for success utilizing their nimble software-first approach within the medical device industry.

“John’s inclusive leadership approach is ideally matched to drive Tidepool through this critical inflection point, as we prepare for the next generation of products that will have an even bigger impact on our community,” said Howard Look, founder and CEO of Tidepool. “His decades of experience in scaling businesses, high performance team development and deep knowledge and understanding of the industry will give us a solid foundation for this next phase of Tidepool’s growth.”

John joins with over 15 years of diabetes industry experience having served in various executive roles, most notably at Dexcom, continuous glucose monitor (CGM) producer where, over twelve years, he led the legal and human resources groups, and later launched Dexcom’s international business, primarily from Europe. During his tenure John served on Dexcom’s executive management team, which led the launch of six generations of CGM in over 35 countries. In addition, John has more recently advised several diabetes companies on strategic matters, and previously served as a corporate attorney for Fenwick & West, advising emerging growth technology companies. John earned his J.D. from the University of San Francisco.

As the diabetes device industry continues to innovate, Tidepool has taken a leading role in helping to define how to create and operate in systems that allow for patient and clinician choice. Tidepool is anticipating clearance for Tidepool Loop, an iPhone-controlled interoperable automated glycemic controller (iAGC) for type 1 diabetes management. Tidepool is also filling the gap for unmet clinician needs with Tidepool+, their clinic offering. Tidepool+ provides workflow efficiencies leading to improved clinician and patient experiences with additional product features that lean into Tidepool’s expertise in intuitive user-design.

“With its technologies and strong team, I believe Tidepool is uniquely positioned to enable insight and action that can help a very large number of patients, clinicians and caregivers,” said John. “I am excited about the opportunities to make lasting change in the diabetes community and look forward to working closely with the team to scale the impact of all the work being done at Tidepool.”

About Tidepool

Tidepool is a recognized innovator in diabetes software on a mission to make diabetes data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful for people with diabetes, their care teams, and researchers. Founded in 2013, Tidepool hosts a suite of software tools for people with diabetes and the clinics that serve them, including Tidepool Web, Tidepool Mobile, Tidepool Uploader, and soon Tidepool Loop. Tidepool is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at tidepool.org. Follow us on Twitter at @Tidepool_org and on Facebook and Instagram.

