Thunderstruck Ag Expands Product Line with Rezidue Reaper from Sharp Harvest, a One-Pass Harvest Tool for Managing Heavy Crop Residue

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunderstruck Ag, a global provider of farmer-driven equipment solutions, announced today the addition of the Rezidue Reaper by Sharp Harvest to its growing lineup of farmer-invented, field-tested equipment solutions. Designed to aggressively size and manage heavy crop residue during harvest, the Rezidue Reaper helps farmers prepare fields more efficiently while reducing the need for additional tillage passes.

The Rezidue Reaper is built for row-crop farmers, strip-till and no-till operators, and growers facing heavy residue from corn, soybeans, wheat, and other high-biomass crops. By integrating residue management directly into the harvest operation, the tool addresses one of the most persistent challenges in modern farming, handling increasing residue levels without adding time, fuel costs, or operational complexity.

Unlike traditional residue management tools that require a separate field pass after harvest, the Rezidue Reaper shreds and incorporates residue in one pass. Razor-sharp blades consistently cut stalks and root balls, reducing hair-pinning ahead of planting and improving residue sizing across the field. Faster residue breakdown supports better soil performance, improved water infiltration, and smoother spring field operations.

Built with heavy-duty components and simple adjustments, the Rezidue Reaper is designed to withstand tough residue conditions with minimal maintenance. Its durable, farmer-built design reflects Sharp Harvest’s commitment to practical innovation rooted in real-world farming needs.

“The Rezidue Reaper solves a real problem by managing residue during harvest,” said Tanner Schoff, inventor at Sharp Harvest. “This product reduces the need for additional tillage, breaks up corn rows for complete tire protection, and allows farmers to be more efficient with their time, fuel, and equipment.”

With the addition of the Rezidue Reaper, Thunderstruck Ag continues its mission to connect farmers with tools that improve efficiency, protect existing equipment investments, and deliver measurable results in the field.

About Thunderstruck Ag

Thunderstruck Ag connects farmers with farmer-invented, field-tested tools that boost efficiency, reduce harvest loss, and extend the life of existing equipment. The company partners with dealers and manufacturers to bring practical, results-driven solutions to farms across North America and globally. To learn more about Thunderstruck Ag’s product lineup, visit www.thunderstruckag.com.

Media Contact

Society22 PR

thunderstruck@society22pr.com