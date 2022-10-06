Thryv named to Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses, announced today it earned the #37 spot on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces®.

“ Our employees are the core of our organization,” said Thryv Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh. “ Since becoming an exclusive work-from-anywhere organization, we have focused significantly on the employee experience. Thryv believes that when our employees have a positive work experience, our customers see the biggest benefits. It’s great to see those efforts validated by these results.”

The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

“ This is the result of over 2,500 employees remaining dedicated to a diverse and inclusive culture, celebrating big wins, nurturing improvements together and collaborating across all departments to help save small business America,” said Lesley Bolger, chief legal officer and human resources at Thryv. “ I am proud to be part of the Thryv team.”

The 2022 America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

“ As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “ The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

“ The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee’s experience,” said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. “ The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company’s culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction.”

