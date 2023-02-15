Three-peat: Consumer Cellular Makes Forbes “America’s Best Midsize Employers” Three Years in a Row

Forbes and Statista gather anonymous survey results from 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to determine list of country’s top employers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumer Cellular, the wireless provider awarded 14 times in a row by J.D. Power for “#1 in Customer Service among Wireless Value MVNOs,” has earned a place on the Forbes list for America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2023. This marks the third year in a row that Consumer Cellular has been named to this list. Forbes, which partnered with Statista to generate this year’s list, conducted outreach to 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Factors that survey respondents were asked to consider included workplace culture, virtual as well as on-site benefits, and efforts around diversity and inclusion.

“Fostering an empowering and inclusive environment for our employees is important to us, so we’re extremely honored to see that commitment recognized through the Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for three years in a row,” said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “This recognition aligns with a Consumer Cellular culture pillar of Happy Employees Make Happy Customers. We know that building a culture anchored in doing the right thing creates an environment where employees can be their authentic selves, which in turn enables them to freely recommend Consumer Cellular as a great place to work.”

All surveys for the Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers rankings were conducted anonymously, enabling participants to openly share their opinions. The 45,000 American respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to ten, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to friends and family. The respondents were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation. The final list ranks the 500 mid-size companies (1,000 to 5,000 employees) that received the most recommendations.

In addition to the Forbes designation, Consumer Cellular earned the J.D. Power Award for ranking #1 among Wireless Value Mobile Virtual Network Operators (VMVNOs) for customer care for the 14th time earlier this year. This year’s designation established Consumer Cellular as the most awarded brand for wireless customer service among Value MVNO’s, based on the results of the J. D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study, Volume 1.

