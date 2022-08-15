Three New Global Digital Companies Pledge to Follow OASIS Consortium’s User Safety Standards to Build a Better Digital World

TaskUs, Teleperformance, and Together Labs will adhere to the Standards, working toward a safer, more inclusive Metaverse and Web3 for more than a billion users

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The OASIS Consortium, an organization of thought leaders across gaming, social media, and dating created to accelerate the development of an ethical Internet, announced today that TaskUs, Teleperformance, and Together Labs have pledged to adopt the OASIS Consortium’s User Safety Standards.

The OASIS Consortium was formed in August 2021 in order to advance digital sustainability through ethical standards and technology for the metaverse and Web3. Its founding members recognized the unique opportunity, and urgent need, to address user safety, privacy, and inclusiveness proactively, and to prevent harm before these ills have the opportunity to take root in the coming metaverse.

The Consortium’s first order of business was to create a comprehensive framework that all Internet platforms can adopt to ensure their platforms are safe, respectful of user privacy and welcoming to all users, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, beliefs, and sexual orientation. Within five months, the Consortium made history by announcing the first ever User Safety Standards, which were announced on January 6th of this year.

“Our goal in creating the User Safety Standards was to offer all Internet platform providers a clear and comprehensive framework that is effective but practical to implement. Additional leading companies joining the movement will pay dividends in safer, more fulfilling experiences as the world transitions to the next iteration of the Internet,” said Tiffany Xingyu Wang, President & Co-Founder of OASIS Consortium. “A web that is radically transitioning before our eyes points to an urgent need to re-orient the way we operate in service to digital sustainability for companies and those they serve. TaskUs, Teleperformance, and Together Labs have answered the call.”

“There is a growing need for Trust & Safety Services. And at TaskUs, we deeply understand the importance of creating safer and more inclusive online spaces. OASIS Consortium’s Standards, which are a result of extensive cross-platform collaboration, lay out a clear path that will help protect people online without limiting self-expression,” said Phil Tomlinson, Vice President for Trust & Safety at TaskUs.

The User Safety Standards are also beneficial to companies that offer trust and safety as a service, as is the case with Teleperformance. “In keeping with Teleperformance’s creed of being a force for good, we are thrilled to be on the precipice of such innovative technology as the metaverse with the 5P’s of user safety that OASIS has laid out, including people, product, partnership, process, and priority,“ said Akash Pugalia, Global President of Trust and Safety at Teleperformance. “This framework allows for the building of a safe, inclusive and engaged community, as we abide by rigorous standards to keep all of our users’ digital footprint as safe and as positive as it can be.”

“Our team at Together Labs sees the metaverse as a mirror to the real world, a place for people to make authentic connections for socializing, working together, and even forming new businesses. Trust is a huge component of success for our community and our platforms, IMVU and WithMe. We are grateful that, through these User Safety Standards, we are a beneficiary of the collective wisdom and combined experience of ethical technologists, thought leaders, and trust and safety professionals,” said Maura Welch, VP of Marketing, Together Labs.

All companies are welcome and encouraged to download a copy of the OASIS Consortium User Safety Standards, and to join the movement to create safer, healthier, and more inclusive experiences for all users everywhere. The second season of the Brand Safety Exchange podcast is now live.

About OASIS Consortium

OASIS Consortium brings together the builders, creators, and funders of the Internet to build trust as we step into a Web3.0 world. Our global network of thought leaders and practitioners come from social networks, online gaming, dating sites and more representing every facet of the Internet – technologists, platforms, and advertisers – to create a new digital sustainability model for businesses to adopt. We are the organization behind Digital Sustainability Seals, a signifier of businesses that operate ethically in the digital world. OASIS Consortium also powers the Brand Safety Exchange podcast, which is a destination for digital user safety thought leaders. OASIS Consortium is a 501(c)(6). For more, go to www.OASISConsortium.com or visit us at LinkedIn or Twitter.

