Thousands of Food and Beverage Leaders Standardize Operations on Samsara for Safe, Efficient, and Compliant Deliveries

Major brands trust Samsara’s AI-powered platform to help protect drivers, safeguard products, and maximize operational efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, announced that the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry is standardizing on its platform. From large producers and distributors to local grocery markets, Samsara helps F&B leaders improve operations with real-time insights and provide a best-in-class customer experience.

“Samsara stands out as both a company and a platform due to its flexibility and willingness to collaborate,” said Mickey Horton, Senior Director of EHS at Golden State Foods. “When we approach the team with a need or idea, the response is never ‘no.’ It's always, ‘Let's explore this.’ Samsara is a true partner in innovation.”

How Does Samsara Improve F&B Operations?

Samsara equips F&B leaders with real-time visibility and AI-powered insights to deliver every order safely, efficiently, and compliantly. F&B customers use Samsara’s products, including Fleet Telematics, AI Dash Cams, Asset Tracking, and Workflows to operate confidently and improve in four critical areas:

On-road safety : Protect drivers and brand reputation with AI-powered safety that prevents risk early, reduces incidents, and lowers costs

: Protect drivers and brand reputation with that prevents risk early, reduces incidents, and lowers costs Cold chain compliance : Deliver the quality customers expect with real-time temperature visibility to maintain cold chain compliance, prevent spoilage, and ensure every delivery arrives fresh

: Deliver the quality customers expect with to maintain cold chain compliance, prevent spoilage, and ensure every delivery arrives fresh Operational efficiency : Protect margins with real-time fleet insights that help reduce fuel and labor costs, improve on-time performance, and uncover capacity

: Protect margins with that help reduce fuel and labor costs, improve on-time performance, and uncover capacity Driver-first support: Create a culture where drivers feel valued and supported with AI-powered feedback and recognition that builds safer habits and stronger retention

Why is Samsara the Trusted Platform for F&B?

Samsara’s platform is proven to deliver clear and fast ROI across safety, efficiency, and sustainability. It has become the standard for many of the industry’s most prominent organizations, including Archer Daniels Midland, Bolthouse Farms, Cash-Wa Distributing, Delifresh, Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, KeHE, Polar Beverages, Quality Custom Distribution (a subsidiary of Golden State Foods), Sobeys, and Tillamook.

"In the food and beverage business, there is little room for error. If a reefer fails or an accident happens, it can directly impact a company’s reputation and their margins," said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Operating Officer, GTM, at Samsara. "Our platform provides the AI insights and visibility needed to address the industry's biggest challenges. We’re proud to work with the leaders that keep our shelves stocked, helping them catch risks early and run more efficient, safer operations."

Glazer’s Beer & Beverage Reduced At-Fault Accident Rates by 60% with Samsara

Glazer's Beer & Beverage, a major distributor handling more than 50 million cases annually, partnered with Samsara to move from reactive incident management to a proactive safety culture. Real-time, in-cab alerts helped drivers correct risky behaviors before accidents occurred. Video evidence also proved critical in exonerating drivers and mitigating legal risk.

The results:

60% reduction in at-fault accident rates

86% reduction in accident-related costs

Millions of dollars saved in potential claims and litigation costs

“We want to partner with a company that's sustainable and has longevity. Samsara’s commitment to continuous innovation and reliable execution made it clear we’ll be partners for years to come,” said Matt Swilling, VP of Operations at Glazer’s Beer & Beverage.

See Related Materials:

Read more stories of Customer Success, including: Delifresh cuts insurance costs by 61% and builds a driver-led safety culture with Samsara Quality Custom Distribution increases driver retention and saves millions with Samsara Sobeys drives efficiency and sustainability forward with Samsara

Learn more about Samsara’s benefits on its F&B industry page and company blog

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

All statistics and expectations listed herein are provided by Samsara’s customers.

Stephanie Burke

Samsara

media@samsara.com