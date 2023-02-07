Thoughtworks Acquires Leading Australian AWS Consultancy, Itoc

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced its acquisition of privately-held Itoc, a leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and Cloud Managed Services Provider in Australia. The acquisition expands Thoughtworks’ capabilities to modernize and place digital at the heart of operations for clients on their journeys to the cloud.

As one of the first AWS partners in the Asia Pacific region, Itoc offers a full spectrum of consulting and implementation services on AWS with over 100 certifications, including security and SaaS. Founded in 2012, Itoc has about 70 employees who have worked with established companies and digital natives across multiple industries, such as Comestri, Frollo, Judobank and MyTreasur-e, on their cloud migrations. Itoc was recognized as AWS’ 2021 consulting partner of the year in Australia for its deep expertise with AWS services to develop new products, rethink business models and drive extraordinary solutions for clients.

“ While businesses looking to modernize operations are moving to the cloud for increased speed at scale, they are also looking for ways to innovate, enhance customer experiences and stand out from the competition,” said Guo Xiao, president and chief executive officer, Thoughtworks. “ I am excited about making this acquisition happen with the highly talented team at Itoc who have accelerated hundreds of clients’ digital transformations through the creative and optimum use of their IT infrastructure on a highly-flexible AWS cloud platform.”

Richard Steven and Trent Haag, co-leaders of Itoc said, “ We are proud to be one of the first Australian born-in-the-cloud players and recognized for our ability to identify clients’ problems and create the strategies that empower them to deliver the future today. We are thrilled to combine Itoc’s and Thoughtworks’ progressive work cultures, values and pioneering spirit as we accelerate our clients’ paths to innovation and realize business benefits faster.”

Last year, Thoughtworks was recognized by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester as a Leader in Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in Asia Pacific and China. For a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in Asia Pacific, Q4 2022 please visit here.

In 2022, Thoughtworks also achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, the highest tier of partnership which less than three percent of AWS partners achieve.

Itoc will strengthen the Thoughtworks enterprise modernization, platforms and cloud service line in Australia and the entire team will be joining Thoughtworks. Mr. Steven and Mr. Haag will both be staying on post acquisition. Financial details are not being disclosed.

About Itoc

Founded in 2012, Itoc was an award-winning AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and has spent the last ten years working with organizations ranging from small/medium businesses to enterprise to deliver innovative, secure and scalable cloud solutions based on the Amazon Web Services platform. With a diverse, inclusive and agile culture, the Itoc team is not afraid to be bold. Itoc’s purpose is to partner with organizations, no matter where they are in their cloud journey, to solve their biggest challenges and create new opportunities through disruptive thinking and technology.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

