ThoroughCare Named One of Nation’s Fastest Growing Companies by Inc. 5000

Healthcare software company recognized as 8th fastest growing company in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accountablecareorganizations–ThoroughCare, Inc., an integrated care coordination software platform that enables healthcare providers to effectively deliver value-based care, has been honored as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States, according to Inc. Magazine. The Inc. 5000 publishes an annual list of some of the most successful, high-growth businesses in America. ThoroughCare makes this list for the second year in a row, coming in at number 1,832 overall.

Of the 5,000 businesses on Inc.’s list in 2022, ThoroughCare comes in as the 245th fastest-growing software enterprise, as well as the 8th best performing company in the Pittsburgh metro region. The company’s place on this year’s list is thanks to 331% growth year-over-year.

“We’re thrilled to be listed on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies for the 2nd straight year. Our software helps doctors and their staff manage patients between their normal office visits. In the past year, we’ve grown to support over 600 practices and clinics across the United States,” said Dan Godla, Founder & CEO of ThoroughCare. “Our amazing staff continues to create clinician-friendly software solutions to fill the gap with their existing software system. Our solution is fully scalable and sets the stage for us to continue growing annually. In the coming year, we plan on significantly expanding our staff in our Pittsburgh Headquarters.”

ThoroughCare, which recently launched ThoroughCare Analytics, enables physicians and caregivers to advance patient engagement, enable integrated, coordinated care, and simplify value-based reimbursement programs. It has helped physician groups, clinics, and health centers overcome healthcare challenges through intuitive software solutions for streamlined patient care.

“Our repeat recognition as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US and PA is a testament to our staff and our client partners, both of whom are driven by a passion to simplify integrated/whole patient care beyond the facility and into the patient home,” said ThoroughCare COO Earl Hutz. “In the coming years, and through support from numerous strategic partners, we are poised for continued growth through the advancement of our solutions and their ability to enable personalized health experiences, streamline value-based care delivery and identify next best actions at critical moments, all of which result in healthier patients and thriving practices.”

To discover how your health care organization can utilize ThoroughCare for care coordination, contact a representative by visiting https://www.thoroughcare.net.

About ThoroughCare

Founded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides digital care coordination solutions to over 600 health clinics and physician practices throughout the United States. ThoroughCare’s intuitive software, analytics, and mobile applications are designed to support a holistic, continuum of care for healthy patients and thriving practices. Organizations use ThoroughCare’s SaaS platform to enable personalized health experiences, streamline value-based care delivery, and help identify the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net

