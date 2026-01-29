Thoropass Launches Smart Sort AI to Turn Any GRC Export Into Audit-Ready Evidence

New AI-powered data sync expands Thoropass Audit Lifecycle Platform’s capabilities, giving security teams greater flexibility and more streamlined audits without replacing existing GRC tools

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITaudit--Thoropass, end-to-end cybersecurity auditor, today announced the launch of Smart Sort AI, a new AI-powered feature within its Audit Lifecycle Platform that enables companies to easily export data from any GRC tool and transform it into clean, audit-ready evidence.

How does Smart Sort AI Improve the Audit Process?

Smart Sort AI is designed for security and compliance teams that rely on multiple software systems to manage risk and controls. While GRC platforms help track tasks and workflows, they often leave teams stuck manually organizing large file exports when it is time for an audit. Smart Sort AI eliminates that bottleneck by automatically analyzing each file, identifying where it belongs, and mapping it to the correct audit requirement inside the Thoropass Audit Lifecycle Platform. The result is faster audit preparation, fewer errors, and significantly less manual effort, allowing auditors to focus on more high-value tasks.

With Smart Sort AI, customers can upload exported files from any vendor’s GRC system with no integration required. The platform’s AI then evaluates the content, identifies relevant controls, and places each file into the appropriate audit request. This replaces hours of manual sorting and reduces the risk of missing or misclassified evidence.

“Security teams should not have to choose between the GRC tools they already use and the benefits of a modern, AI-native audit,” said Sam Li, CEO of Thoropass. “Smart Sort AI gives customers that choice. It lets them bring evidence from any system into Thoropass and immediately benefit from our AI-powered audit workflows and our team of world-class auditors, without rework or disruption.”

Smart Sort AI is a core part of the Thoropass Audit Lifecycle Platform, which brings together evidence intelligence, audit collaboration, and AI-powered auditor workflows in a single connected system. Instead of competing with front-end GRC tools, Thoropass acts as the evidence intelligence layer that sits on top of any environment, whether cloud-based, on-premise, legacy, or custom-built.

Organizations are increasingly asking to pair Thoropass’ leading audit solution with their existing GRC investments so they can take advantage of continuous monitoring, automated evidence collection, and real-time auditor collaboration. Smart Sort AI directly addresses that need, making it easier for teams to keep their current tools while upgrading the audit experience itself.

“Smart Sort AI is about meeting customers where they are. Many organizations run critical workflows on systems that were never designed for audits. We built Smart Sort AI so Thoropass can sit on top of anything and turn messy exports into audit-ready evidence, backed by real auditors who know how to apply judgment and context,” added Li.

Smart Sort AI works as part of the Audit Lifecycle Platform, alongside Thoropass’ other AI capabilities such as First Pass AI, which quickly and automatically performs quality control on collected evidence. This technology-centric approach is supported by embedded, highly experienced, auditors who work with customers from scoping through report delivery, helping companies move through audits faster while maintaining rigor and credibility.

About Thoropass

Thoropass is the only end-to-end cybersecurity auditor. Our Audit Lifecycle Platform combines continuous, AI-powered evidence collection with a highly experienced team of auditors and the industry’s most advanced suite of AI agents to deliver comprehensive, trusted security audits.

Thoropass offers the most flexible and scalable solution for organizations to ensure compliance with more than 30 frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO, PCI, and HITRUST. The Thoropass Audit Lifecycle Platform works seamlessly with any GRC platform and systems of record, ensuring organizations have absolute confidence in their audit–regardless of which software they use across the organization.

To learn more about doing your cybersecurity audits the Oro way, visit us at thoropass.com.

