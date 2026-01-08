Thompson Hine Expands into Silicon Valley by Deepening Its National IP & Technology Litigation Group with Turner Boyd Seraphine

A distinctive footprint pairing coast-to-coast reach with Midwest depth and value

CLEVELAND & SILICON VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Hine LLP, a national law firm recognized as an innovation leader, announced the launch of a Silicon Valley office anchored by the addition of lawyers and staff from the intellectual property litigation boutique Turner Boyd Seraphine. This significantly expands the firm’s national Intellectual Property & Technology Litigation practice with added trial experience, technical depth, and national experience in complex intellectual property and technology disputes. The Silicon Valley opening follows recent entries in Los Angeles (July 2024) and Minneapolis (March 2025) and further differentiates Thompson Hine among Am Law Second Hundred firms.

“The addition of Turner Boyd Seraphine is a tremendous next step in our national growth strategy, materially enhancing our trial capabilities and technical coverage across key venues,” said Thompson Hine managing partner Tony White. “We’re building one of the very few Am Law Second Hundred platforms that can credibly handle sophisticated IP and technology litigation from coast to coast at market-appropriate rates that align with clients’ expectations.”

Turner Boyd Seraphine’s exclusive focus on IP litigation and its scientific and technical expertise provide an important advantage over general practice firms. The team has handled hundreds of patent, trade secret, trademark, and copyright cases. Its attorneys have scientific and technical credentials including Ph.D. degrees in physics and biophysics; graduate training in molecular biology; and degrees in biological sciences, chemistry, and core engineering disciplines spanning electrical engineering, materials engineering, mechanical engineering, and bioengineering/biomedical engineering, along with computer science and applied mathematics, collectively enabling the translation of complex technologies into clear, trial-ready advocacy.

“Thompson Hine’s momentum in IP and technology litigation is unmistakable,” said Christopher K. Larus, leader of the firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology Litigation practice and Minneapolis office partner in charge. “Thompson Hine has a true coast-to-coast IP & Technology Litigation practice, with deep Midwest roots and expanding strength in California. This combination allows us to better serve our clients and deliver outstanding results in complex IP and technology disputes nationwide, while also delivering unparalleled value and rate flexibility.”

The combined national team has extensive experience litigating IP and technology disputes throughout the United States, including deep experience in key patent litigation venues including the Northern District of California, the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, the District of Delaware, and the Federal Circuit, with significant capabilities before the PTAB and ITC. The expanded bench is trial-focused and recognized for results in complex, technology-intensive disputes, with approximately 35 lawyers upon combination to enable efficient, right-sized staffing across venues and technologies.

“Joining forces with Thompson Hine will provide clients access to an exceptional combined group of IP lawyers and connect our trial-ready team to a national litigation bench,” said Jennifer Seraphine, who will serve as the Silicon Valley office partner in charge. “Thompson Hine has also made significant forward-thinking investments in innovative systems and technology platforms that we are excited to have access to in continuing to provide strategic and efficient client representation.”

Turner Boyd Seraphine is nationally ranked in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms in the areas of Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Patent, and Patent Law, and named a Tier 1 firm in those same categories in the San Francisco Metro area. Its lawyers have earned recognition as Best Lawyers® “Lawyer[s] of the Year” in Trade Secrets Law, Daily Journal Top Intellectual Property Lawyers and Top Women Lawyers, The Recorder California Legal Awards’ Women Leaders in Tech Law, Managing Intellectual Property IP Stars and Top 250 Women in IP, and Northern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.

The following 12 Turner Boyd Seraphine lawyers will join Thompson Hine’s Silicon Valley office: partners Karen Boyd, Jennifer Seraphine (Silicon Valley office partner in charge), Keeley I. Vega, Megan Whyman Olesek, Marc David Peters, and Bethany Bengfort; senior counsel Jacob Zweig; counsel Heather Potts; and associates Camilla M. Bykhovsky, Vyson Hsu, Alexander S. Krois, Ph.D., and Victoria A. Moffa. These lawyers bring leadership experience and distinguished credentials including Ph.D. and engineering degrees, federal clerkships, and USPTO registrations. Paralegals and practice support staff joining the team include Jeff Ball, Brittany Gillingham, Tina Nguyen, Olivia Gallant, Annie Talbot and Philip Wu.

“As a founder, I’ve been protective about any combination,” said Turner Boyd Seraphine founding partner Karen Boyd. “While many firms have approached us over the years, Thompson Hine stood apart, based on our history of working together, alignment in client-centric values, and exceptional quality of work. We see a vibrant, growing IP practice, a similar value proposition and rate structure, and a forward-thinking culture that invests in technology and innovation, including the practical, responsible use of AI and other tools, to deliver the best outcomes for our clients.”

Thompson Hine’s Silicon Valley office advances the firm’s strategy to build a differentiated national platform across key technology markets. Pairing locations in northern and southern California provides seamless statewide service, strengthens cross-office collaboration, and deepens access to one of the most active patent litigation venues in the country. This move complements the firm’s market strength and leverages its Midwest depth to deliver value and efficiency at scale, further enhancing a coast-to-coast platform for complex technology disputes.

About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with over 400 lawyers in 11 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by the Financial Times and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer’s inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. The firm has been recognized by the National Law Journal as a Legal Technology Trailblazer and featured by Bloomberg for its innovative service delivery models, which drive accuracy and predictability. The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTHTM – a smarter way to work – predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/Innovation/SmartPaTH.

Sheila Turner, Director of Public Relations

Sheila.Turner@ThompsonHine.com

202.263.4132