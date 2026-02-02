THine Announces Its Optical DSP-Free Chipset, Best Suited for “Slow And Wide” Interconnection in Scale-Up AI Networks of the Next Generation

ZERO EYE SKEW® Technology Can Achieve Cost-Effective Short-Reach PCIe7 2TB/s, Supporting High-Density VCSEL and Photodiode Arrays, Lowering Latency by 90%, Saving Power by 73%

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange:6769, “THine”), a global leading fabless semiconductor supplier of innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies as well as valuable AI/IoT-based solutions and AI/data servers, today announced its optical DSP(digital signal processor)-free chipset with its ZERO EYE SKEW® technology for short-reach optical interconnect of PCI Express7(PCIe7) 2TB/s linear pluggable optics(LPO) or co-packaged optics(CPO), enabling to save power by 73% and lower latency by 90%. THine plans to deliver its optical DSP-free chipset samples of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers(VCSEL) driver and transimpedance amplifier(TIA) for PCIe7 in 2027 and samples for PCIe6 in 2026 as well as its “Sideband Aggregator” IC samples in 2026.

These VCSEL drivers and TIAs are developed with support from the grant program (No.JPJ012368G70601) by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology(NICT), Japan.

THine has developed its ZERO EYE SKEW® technology for PCIe6/7 for “slow and wide” interconnections in scale-up AI networks that enable to eliminate optical DSP from optical links, achieving cost-effective, lower latency, high-density, and power efficient short-reach solution of the next-generation.

Many optical interconnects, including PCIe6/7, have several GPIO lines, called “sideband” and THine’s new solution, “Sideband Aggregator” IC (THCS255) enables to reduce such GPIO lines into half or less, empowered by its high-speed serial technology.

THine will exhibit such solution at 2026 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC2026) at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, March 17th ~ 19th, at West Hall 4575.

“The adoption of artificial intelligence(AI) is rapidly expanding. Since AI servers are going to be equipped with over 500 GPUs and memories, we are confident that THine’s proprietary ZERO EYE SKEW® technology, eliminating DSPs from optical links in Scale-Up AI networks, delivers significant value of efficient costs, lower latency, high-density, and lower power,” said Yasuhiro Takada, Chief Strategy Officer of THine Electronics, Inc. “THine plans to accelerate product development and to contribute to ‘slow and wide’ optical interconnection through collaboration and cooperation with major global customers, hyperscalers, and partners.”

About THine

THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. In addition to optical chipsets, THine’s technologies include V-by-One® HS plus, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs/motors as well as providing AI/IoT/M2M solution through THine MobileTek, Inc. and AI/data server solution through THine Hyperdata, Inc.

THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Yokohama, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, please visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.

